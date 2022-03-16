‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is an entertainer keeping stardom of Salman Khan in mind’: Farhad Samji on his next

After directing Akshay Kumar in films like Entertainment, Housefull 3, Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey, Farhad Samji is all gearing up for his maiden collaboration with Salman Khan on the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Farhad confirms that the film goes on floors in Mumbai from the month of April, and will hit the big screen on December 30, 2022.

“God has been very kind. I have got the chance to work with Salman Khan and I am happy that Sajid Nadiadwala has given this opportunity to me on the platter and it’s all thanks to him that this is happening. In 2001, Salman Khan was the first person who noticed my work. I always say, he is the one who brought me to this industry. With Salman, it’s going to be a nostalgic ride, much beyond the bond of a director and actor,” says Farhad. The filmmaker is quick to add, “We would be making Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with all our hearts and I hope people understand this language of love.”

Prod him to share details on this much awaited family film and he smiles, “The title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali gives the vibe of a festival and that’s what the film is all about.” Opening up further, he informs, “We are talking of love and celebrations in the film. It’s going to be a great entertainer, keeping the stardom of Salman Khan in mind – There will be action, comedy, romance. So we will be serving the audience with a buffet. Let’s say, the audience here will get Sheer Khurma for Eid and Ladoo for Diwali.”

The movie features Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps for now. Watch the full video interview below.

