INTERVIEW: Kookie Gulati on Chehre, Abhishek Bachchan and more: ‘Hopefully, will direct Amitabh Bachchan soon’

After directing Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Kookie Gulati came on board to direct a special start credit poem with Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre. The director informs that it was Abhishek, who put a word to the Big B. “I have done around 300 music videos and also shot all songs of Total Dhaamal. Anand Ji (Producer, Anand Pandit) already knew that and I think Abhishek put in a word to Mr. Bachchan,” Kookie shares, adding further that he is blessed to have got the opportunity to direct both the Bachchan’s. “It’s a huge thing for my career,” he admits.

While Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry, Kookie came on board for this particular poem, which is written by Rumy. Ask him about the experience of being on set with Amitabh Bachchan and he replies, “It was the most surreal day of my life. I couldn’t believe it. He respects his technicians and the team. He was on the set all the time, discussing all the shots. We even spoke about The Big Bull. He could have very well said that Abhishek acted well in the film, but he chose to say that you took out a good performance from Abhishek. This just shows how much humility the entire family has.”

Kookie insists that he is in touch with Abhishek and even discusses the possibility of working together again after The Big Bull. “We are discussing some scripts and ideas. In-fact, I had to call him and thank him for suggesting my name to his father.” Prod him on the possibilities of bringing the father son duo together in a feature film and he sighs, “I pray to god everyday for something like this to happen. But it needs to be a fantastic script. I really hope it happens someday. Before that, I at-least want to work with Bachchan sir on a film soon. Hopefully, I will direct him soon.”

And does he have an idea for Amitabh Bachchan? “I have actually signed another film. If things shape up as expected, I might approach him.” Kookie’s next is a thriller featuring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushali Kumar. “I have already shot the film earlier this year. It’s an interesting thriller and I was committed to it even before The Big Bull. It was a perfect script to be shot in a pandemic as the story is set in a building. We are looking to release early next year,” he informs.

Kookie made his directorial debut with the Vivek Oberoi fronted action thriller, Prince. The music of the film is appreciated even today, and one remembers it for the well mounted action scenes. Kookie believes that the subject was too modern for the audience in 2010. “People are now exposed to different ideas. The thought of somebody changing what your brain can do sounded impossible back then, but today, it will have far more acceptance. We achieved that scale with reality because all those stunts were real,” he signs off, hoping to make an action film again soon.

