‘You Are My Destiny’ stars Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk to reunite once again in the 2023 drama ‘Family’?

As a result of media reports on June 7, Jang Hyuk recently received an offer to appear as the male lead in the new drama 'Family' (working title) and is positively reviewing it. The female lead is played by Jang Nara. She decided to appear in her 'Family' and started preparing for filming, including her workouts. If Jang Hyuk confirms the appearance, the two will work together for the third time after 'Successful Story of a Bright Girl' & 'You Are My Destiny'.

Both 'Successful Story of a Bright Girl' and 'You Are My Destiny' were loved by fans for Jang Hyuk and Jang Nara’s perfect chemistry and passionate performances, and their possible third project 'Family' is also raising expectations. Directed by CP Jang Jeong Do, who is in charge of tvN's 'Our Blues', 'Link', and 'Alchemy of Souls', is preparing for the broadcast in 2023.

Jang Hyuk is currently taking on the role of Park Gye Won in the KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday drama 'Bloody Heart', exuding excellent presence and charisma, and is expected to show extreme action performances in the movie 'The Killer', which is about to be released in July. Jang Nara will get married at the end of June with her boyfriend and will continue working hard as an actress. Regarding this, Jang Nara said, "I'm planning to come back with a fun project right after the wedding, so I'm working hard to prepare for it.

Jang Nara is a South Korean singer and actress active in both the South Korean and Chinese entertainment industries since 2001. She rose to prominence with her hit studio album Sweet Dream in 2002, and starred in well-received television series ‘Successful Story of a Bright Girl’ (2002), ‘My Love Patzzi’ (2002), ‘Wedding’ (2005), ‘My Bratty Princess’ (2005), ‘Confession Couple’ (2017), ‘The Last Empress’ (2018–2019), and ‘VIP’ (2019).

Jang Hyuk is a South Korean actor and rapper. He is best known for his leading roles in the films ‘Volcano High’ (2001) and ‘Windstruck’ (2004), and the television dramas ‘Successful Story of a Bright Girl’ (2002), ‘Thank You’ (2007), ‘The Slave Hunters’ (2010), ‘Deep Rooted Tree’ (2011), ‘You Are My Destiny’ (2014), ‘Voice’ (2017), ‘Money Flower’ (2017) and ‘The Swordsman’ (2020).

