Jason Momoa Shaves Off His Iconic Beard for Dune 3 Role, Says ‘I Hate It’ in New Video

Jason Momoa has shaved his iconic beard as he prepares to return as Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three. The actor shared the transformation in a July 30 Instagram video, using an electric shaver to remove his facial hair. This change marks the beginning of his work on the third Dune film, which is currently in production and is expected to hit theaters in December 2026.

“This is the kickoff. ‘Dune 3,’” Momoa said in the clip, smiling through the process. After revealing his clean-shaven face, he added, “Ah, only for you, Denis,” referring to Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

Here's what Momoa said after seeing his shaved face

Halfway through shaving, Momoa bent over in laughter. But once the job was done, his reaction was honest: “Damn it, I hate it!” he exclaimed. The Aquaman star stated that it had been six years since he last shaved. The beard has become part of his signature look, especially during his roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and the underwater superhero in the Aquaman films.

Shaving off the beard brought back memories for Momoa, as he tied the moment to the launch of his Hawaiian water brand, Mananalu. “I haven’t shaved since I started Mananalu,” he said. The actor used the opportunity to talk about the company’s mission to reduce plastic waste, clean the ocean, and promote local water sourcing to cut down on emissions.

Here’s why Jason Momoa’s son is also in ‘Dune 3’

In a new development, Jason Momoa’s 16-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, is joining the cast of Dune: Part Three. Speaking to Extra TV at the July 18 premiere of Chief of War, Momoa said, “He’s in for a rude awakening is what he’s in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good.”

Momoa made it clear that his son earned the role himself. “He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him,” he said. “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding.”

Dune: Part Three continues the sci-fi saga with returning stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. Though few details have been revealed about the plot, excitement is building as production moves forward. Jason Momoa’s transformation, along with his son joining the cast, has added buzz to the movie’s early days.

