Kim Garam: Where is the former LE SSERAFIM member after her bullying controversy?

Content Warning: The following article mentions bullying, harassment, etc. Reader’s discretion is advised.

In 2022, Kim Garam, a former member of the K-pop group LE SSERAFIM, was removed from the group following allegations of bullying. According to reports, Kim Garam was accused of verbally and physically bullying fellow classmates, which resulted in a wave of fan backlash followed by her removal from the group.

What happened to Kim Garam after the bullying controversy?

Kim Garam virtually disappeared from public view after leaving LE SSERAFIM. While there have been rumors and speculation about her whereabouts and activities, no official statement has been made about her post-LE SSERAFIM career.

It was previously reported that she had returned to school, but this did not sit well with her classmates. This was revealed with a twist, as Kim Garam herself was bullied after returning to school, according to a Twitter post. The controversy began when a Twitter user posted a photo of Garam's school desk, which was covered in insulting comments directed at the former LE SSERAFIM member. It's unclear whether this is her desk, but it has her name tag and is covered in obscenities and abusive words scribbled on the table. While we don't know when is it from, it's clear that the ex-girl group member will struggle to adjust to regular life after being removed from LE SSERAFIM.

Impact of bullying scandals in the K-pop industry

The controversy surrounding Kim Garam's departure from LE SSERAFIM highlights the issue of bullying scandals in the K-pop industry. While bullying is a problem in many industries, it can be particularly prevalent in the high-pressure, competitive world of K-pop, where performers are expected to meet strict beauty standards and maintain a pristine public image.

Need for change in the K-Pop industry

The bullying controversy surrounding Kim Garam and other high-profile cases in the K-pop industry has brought attention to the need for change and reform in the industry. Many fans and industry professionals are calling for increased transparency, accountability, and support for performers, as well as stricter regulations on them if proven guilty.

In another incident in 2021, (G) I-DLE's Soojin became embroiled in a controversy after a netizen identified as ‘A’ claimed online that Soojin had bullied her younger sister in the past. Kim Woojin announced his departure from Stray Kids in 2019 following a bullying accusation, the group's oldest member then has since returned as a soloist. Not only are rookie groups involved in bullying scandals, but older group members such as AOA, T-ARA, and April have also been accused by fellow bandmates.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame Ha Yoon Kyung joins Netflix’s upcoming mystery series Alone In The Woods