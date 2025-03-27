Kim Sae Ron’s friend claims Kim Soo Hyun cheated multiple times during 6-year relationship and 'played' her: Report

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun has escalated following the emergence of new allegations linked to his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Lately, public focus was on Kim Sae Ron’s brief marriage and divorce from a New York man. However, after her ex-husband publicly defended himself, an even more shocking claim surfaced.

This individual, referred to as Friend B, recently released an audio recording that allegedly provides insight into Kim Soo Hyun’s treatment of Kim Sae Ron during their relationship. The recording, reportedly captured during a confrontation with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and digital forensics specialist Lee Yo Min, suggests that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were involved while she was still a minor.

Furthermore, it accuses the actor of infidelity throughout their six-year-long relationship, claiming that he repeatedly deceived the late actress with false promises of marriage. With these revelations sparking renewed public outcry, many are now questioning the extent to which Kim Soo Hyun’s actions may have contributed to Kim Sae Ron’s struggles before her passing.

Friend B, who identified himself as one of Kim Sae Ron’s closest friends, revealed that he had stayed with her grieving family throughout the three-day funeral, helping them say their final goodbyes. As the owner of a bar that Kim Sae Ron and their inner circle frequently visited, he became involved in a confrontation when Lee Jin Ho and Lee Yo Min arrived at his establishment on March 25, 2025.

The discussion began as Friend B accused Lee Jin Ho of repeatedly harassing Kim Sae Ron before her passing. However, it quickly took a more shocking turn when he revealed that Kim Soo Hyun had allegedly begun dating Kim Sae Ron before she became an adult. According to Friend B, although he had never met Kim Soo Hyun personally, he firmly believed Kim Sae Ron’s account of their relationship.

When questioned, Friend B insisted that the relationship had not started after Kim Sae Ron turned 19 but rather while she was still a minor. He also claimed to have additional knowledge regarding how Kim Soo Hyun treated her during their time together. These revelations have intensified public outrage, with many demanding that Kim Soo Hyun address the allegations.

Beyond concerns about the alleged underage relationship, Friend B also detailed how Kim Soo Hyun’s repeated acts of cheating caused emotional distress for Kim Sae Ron. Over the course of their six-year relationship, the actor is said to have cheated multiple times, stringing Kim Sae Ron along by promising to marry her in the future.

Friend B described how Kim Sae Ron had suffered immensely in trying to maintain her status in the relationship. As quoted by Koreaboo, “Ah, I've held a lot of resentment toward Kim Soo Hyun. Think about it. He played her when she was a child. You know what Sae Ron always said? She said it was such a struggle keeping her place for six years. As the queen, per se… because he kept bringing in concubines,” the friend revealed.

During the conversation, Lee Yo Min also acknowledged that Kim Soo Hyun had been involved with other women while still maintaining a relationship with Kim Sae Ron. He even mentioned the names of two top actresses, though these names were later redacted from the released recording. Friend B confirmed this claim, emphasizing that Kim Sae Ron had been aware of these affairs but continued to hold onto the hope that Kim Soo Hyun would ultimately choose her.

According to Friend B, Kim Soo Hyun was responsible for the majority of what led to Kim Sae Ron’s distress, while Lee Jin Ho and the ‘New York Man’ had played lesser roles. He said, “I think, if we could split the reason behind Sae Ron’s death out of 100, Kim Soo Hyun carries 70 of the burden. Lee Jin Ho, you are 25. The New York Man is only 5. She was full of resentment and had a lot of negative thoughts weighing her down…”