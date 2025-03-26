'Oppa, please help me': Kim Sae Ron wrote 2nd plea letter to ex-boyfriend Kim Soo Hyun after debt notice, claims Garosero

As Kim Sae Ron's untold story comes to light, it provides fresh insight into her relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. Public interest was sparked on March 25 by the YouTube channel Garo Sero, which posted what they said was a handwritten letter from the deceased actress to Kim Soo Hyun. The letter, which is purportedly dated April 2024 and was allegedly written in response to a second debt notice, adds to the controversy surrounding the two celebrities and raises the possibility of a complex personal background.

According to Garosero, a close friend of Kim Sae Ron revealed that the actress had tried multiple times to get in touch with Kim Soo Hyun directly but had been unsuccessful each time. Finally, Kim Sae Ron went to the actor's apartment complex with a friend. However, the building's stringent security measures prevented them from delivering the letter in person. The friend disclosed these facts to highlight Kim Sae Ron's resolve to get back together, implying that Kim Soo Hyun purposefully avoided her.

This direct plea not only reveals the depth of Kim Sae Ron's emotional turmoil but also indicates her distrust toward intermediaries, particularly Kim Soo Hyun's cousin and agency co-founder Lee Ro Be. The letter suggests that Kim Sae Ron preferred to resolve their issues privately and directly rather than through third parties.

The emotional tone of some part of the letter that Garo Sero revealed has drawn public attention. The passage says the following: "Oppa, please help me... We were together for six years; surely there are still loving memories between us? Please do not be like this... I hope you are the one reading this letter, not Lee Ro Be."

Garo Sero disclosed the existence of another handwritten note from Kim Sae Ron, reportedly written after the passing of her close friend Moonbin from ASTRO in 2023. In this note, Kim Sae Ron allegedly referred to Kim Soo Hyun as "the first man I dated and met since high school." This statement has fueled speculation and raised questions about the timeline of their alleged relationship, which appears to contradict previous claims made by Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST. These disclosures have only heightened public interest and rekindled discussions regarding the actual nature of their previous relationship.