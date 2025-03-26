Did Kim Sae Ron's mother force break up with aspiring-actor boyfriend? Claims surface amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

On March 25, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute revealed Kim Sae Ron's ex-boyfriend's identity– the man who had been defending Kim Soo Hyun against the minor dating accusations. On the same day, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video with audio clippings suggesting that the man broke up with Kim Sae Ron because of the late actress' mother. The audio portrayed the bereaved mother carefully plotting to separate the actress and her boyfriend.

In the video titled Shocking Exclusive! The Desperate Cry of Kim Sae-ron, Who Loved Her Mother Too Much, Lee Jin Ho revealed audio that allegedly included Kim Sae Ron sharing accounts of her mother's intervention in her relationship, ultimately leading to her breakup. The incident occurred in 2023 when the Bloodhounds actress fell victim to stalking by two men, and her boyfriend suspected her of cheating on him with one of them. As per the audio clip, "The one who planted that idea (of cheating) was my mom."

She accused her mom of calling him up and feeding him the alleged lies. The reason for the same? To sabotage their relationship! To whomever she was speaking to, she revealed, "I broke up because of my mom." She further accused her mother of accessing her account and uploading photos. Although she did not specify what photos she was talking about, it can be deciphered that it was something that seemingly fueled her boyfriend's suspicions of infidelity, ultimately leading to their breakup.

Following the bereaved mother's emotional letter to her deceased daughter and her efforts to uncover the root cause of the actress' death, the audio revelation sent shockwaves. At this point, fans are unable to decide which side to put their faith in. In the recorded conversation, Kim Sae Ron was also heard lamenting about the incident, stating, "Everything's crazy." She also mentioned, "I think my mom just hates the fact that I have a boyfriend."

According to Garosero's latest video, the boyfriend in question is allegedly Lee Chan Hee, a 1999-born Korean national from Incheon. The video further claimed that he had ambitions of becoming a celebrity and, despite their breakup, reportedly continued to contact Kim Sae Ron in hopes of gaining her assistance in entering the entertainment industry.