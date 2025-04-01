Garosero mocks Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference defense, reveals details of 2018 soju date with Kim Sae Ron

YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute's owner Kim Sei Eui released several new photos and videos of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dates, including one where the duo were having a meal and enjoying soju. The YouTuber's comments on the 'evidence' was a mockery of the press conference statements of Kim Soo Hyun. With that, Kim Se Eui proved that he had no plans to stop, even after facing a 120 billion KRW damage lawsuit from the actor.

During Garosero's March 31 live broadcast, a video allegedly showing Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron on a Dakbokkeumtang (spicy braised chicken) and soju date, was released. In it, Kim Sae Ron was heard asking Kim Soo Hyun, "How is it? Eat quickly." When Kim Soo Hyun hesitated and then got up upon hearing the microwave timer sound, Kim Sae Ron laughed and said, "Unbelievable." As per Kim Se Eui, the clip of this fun banter between the two actors was taken on June 20, 2018, at 11:20 PM.

It opposed Kim Soo Hyun's March 31 press conference claims that he started dating the actress in 2019. Also, Kim Sae Ron, who was born on July 31, 2000, was still 17 year old when the video was taken. That led to Kim Se Eui strengthening his argument that Kim Soo Hyun dated her as a minor and also raised the question whether he had been drinking alcohol with a minor, which was even more offensive. He pointed to a soju glass in front of Kim Soo Hyun and mocked him, saying things like, "Are you going to claim it's soda instead of soju?" and "If we say Chamjoeun-day (soju brand), will you hold another press conference to say it was Chamisul (soju brand) instead?"

Advertisement

Earlier that day, Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference, where he broke down in tears while addressing the allegations. He accepted that he dated Kim Sae Ron but only after she turned a legal adult and refuted the other claims of being in a relationship with her when she was a minor, "grooming" her and sending her questionable texts when she was 15.