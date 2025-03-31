Kim Soo Hyun is 'scared' Kim Sae Ron's family will make him a 'killer': 'I will clear my name'

Kim Soo Hyun attended a press conference today, on March 31 and opened up about the allegations against him. It is the first time the actor has addressed the issue regarding him dating a minor Kim Sae Ron in-person. He talked about all the issues, starting from him dating her for six years to sending debatable texts to her when she was 15. He also stated firmly that he would not take accountability for any unfounded claims against him, as reported by K-media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily.

Kim Soo Hyun mentioned being ready to receive punishment if he was found guilty. He said, "I have done what I have done. I will take any criticism for that." He admitted to the claims of denying being in a romantic relationship in the past with Kim Sae Ron during the airing of his drama Queen of Tears, due to uncertainty of public reaction and its effect on the drama team. But apart from that, he refuted all the other claims including ignoring Kim Sae Ron's helpless cries for help, leading her to death.

He admitted being "scared of what they will reveal today and distort to make me a killer." He stated, "If all the evidence the family holds is true, I hope they can be verified legally after a thorough investigation." Showcasing his determination to take the issue to the end, he made a stern statement: "I will clear my name." He further said, "I will take action to thoroughly investigate the evidence that the family of the deceased are bringing as if they have verified it all."

The actor also talked about facing heavy backlash due to the public opinion majorly being in favour of the alleged false claims the family made. But he was determined to not give in to the pressure and continue his fight for truth. Regarding that, he said, "If I surrender to such pressure and say that something that's false is true, I would be betraying not only myself but all of the people that have sent belief and love to me." He boldly stated, "I will not ask for trust. I will prove it.”