Kim Soo Hyun had secret contract with winter apparel brand? French company terminates deal amid flak: Reports

Kim Soo Hyun's career is facing a major downfall as he finds himself entangled in multiple controversies. Following allegations regarding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron, he has lost numerous endorsements, including high-profile contracts with PRADA, Dinto, and Cuckoo China. Additionally, he was edited out of G-Dragon’s Good Day show and has lost his title as the highest-paid actor. The controversy stems from claims that their relationship began when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor, leading to widespread backlash.

As per The Qoo, Kim Soo Hyun has now lost his contract with the French sportswear brand Eider, which specializes in mountaineering and ice climbing gear. The actor was the face of the Eider brand. Initially, it was stated that the company is maintaining its advertising commitments with the actor. However, as soon as the dating scandal surfaced, Eider severed ties with him. The brand was the first to take decisive action, deleting all promotional content featuring Kim Soo Hyun from their Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Furthermore, a billboard featuring him in Myeongdong, Seoul, was swiftly replaced with a female model, IVEs Jang Wongyoung, within a day or two.

According to The Qoo, Eider does not have a spokesperson in China, and all of its advertising and promotional materials related to Kim Soo Hyun have already been withdrawn from the Korean market. Additionally, the company’s legal team is reportedly in the process of terminating the contract.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun now finds himself in a precarious situation, entangled in allegations that have significantly impacted his professional standing. His agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has responded by initiating legal action, though the details of the lawsuit remain undisclosed. As the controversy continues to unfold, industry experts and fans alike are left wondering whether he will be able to recover from this career-threatening setback.

GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, has confirmed that he and the late Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020 after she had reached adulthood. This statement refutes allegations that their relationship began when she was still a minor. The agency also addressed speculation that Kim Soo Hyun was unfairly linked to her passing. Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away at the age of 24 on February 16, 2025, coincidentally Kim Soo Hyun's birthday.