Is Kim Soo Hyun using paid comments to protect his reputation? Netizens expose suspicious support amid Kim Sae Ron scandal

The ongoing scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron has not only caused a major hit to the actor’s reputation but has also triggered widespread controversy regarding his agency’s potential involvement in media manipulation. While the initial wave of public sentiment was largely negative toward Kim Soo Hyun, recent developments have sparked a new debate; one that questions the authenticity of the sudden surge in positive comments about him across social media platforms and news outlets.

As the controversy unfolded, netizens observed an unusual increase in online posts defending Kim Soo Hyun, many of which were strikingly similar in wording and structure. This has led to growing speculation that these comments might not be organic expressions of support but rather a coordinated attempt to influence public opinion.

On March 20, KNN News, an affiliate of SBS, reported on this issue, pointing out that multiple pro-Kim Soo Hyun comments had been copied and pasted across various online forums, entertainment news websites, and social media posts. The report highlighted that many of these messages attempted to redirect the conversation away from the scandal and instead focused on portraying the actor as a victim of unfair scrutiny. Some posts emphasized his alleged emotional distress, while others listed his past philanthropic efforts as a reason for netizens to support him rather than criticize him.

Adding further weight to these suspicions, netizens compiled screenshots of conversations that appeared to be staged. One of the most notable instances involved a user who seemingly forgot to switch accounts while trying to create an artificial discussion. The post in question attempted to highlight Kim Soo Hyun’s charitable donations, but the mistake exposed the possibility that one person was managing multiple accounts to fabricate engagement.

As quoted by Koreaboo, the original post read, "Is it true that Kim Soo Hyun donated 300 million KRW to the Sewol Ferry relief fund? Wow… that’s unexpected." Shortly after, a comment from the same account replied, "Yeah, I know right?" This particular blunder became a hot topic on various online communities, with many users mocking the attempt and using it as further evidence that a media manipulation strategy was at play.

As suspicions mounted, some netizens went so far as to suggest that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency may have hired external services, such as click farms or digital marketing firms, to generate positive engagement around the actor. While there is no direct evidence linking Kim Soo Hyun’s agency to such tactics, the timing and uniformity of the supportive comments have raised serious doubts.

Faced with mounting backlash, reports suggest that Kim Soo Hyun’s management company has taken aggressive measures to contain the situation. Allegedly, they have hired three separate crisis management teams, each tasked with handling different aspects of the fallout.