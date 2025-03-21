Actress Kim Sae Ron's tragic death has taken a new turn as new information has revealed the escalating tensions surrounding the case. Following the leak of Kim Soo Hyun butt n*ked photo, GOLDMEDALIST has decided to call off condolence payment to Kim Sae Ron's family, as per Nate. This choice was made amid allegations made by Kim Sae Ron's family and the contentious Garoseoro Research Institute, which had previously connected Kim Soo Hyun and his organization to the financial strains they said were a factor in Kim Sae Ron's demise. The GOLDMEDALIST‘s strategy quickly changed after the private photo was leaked, and the agency is now reconsidering how it handled the matter.

The situation escalated dramatically when a photo of Kim Soo Hyun washing dishes in an apartment, provided by GOLDMEDALIST to Kim Sae Ron, was leaked. Now the agency has pressed a lawsuit both on Kim Sae Ron's agency and Garosero Insitute for spreading fake information. As per Nate, Kim Sae Ron's apartment was located just a short walk from Kim Soo Hyun’s residence. The butt-n*ked leaked image led to a shift in GOLDMEDALIST's strategy, the company felt that the release of the private photo was an insult to Kim Soo Hyun's dignity.

Following Kim Sae Ron's passing, her family and the contentious YouTube channel Garoseoro Research Institute publicly claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and his company were responsible for the financial issues that allegedly led to her demise. But the story is changing as more information becomes available. With many online communities showing sympathy for the actor and remarks like "He must have felt so wronged all this time" gaining traction, it seems that public opinion is shifting in favor of Kim Soo Hyun.

As the controversy continues to unfold, public perception of Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement is evolving. With the agency now prepared to pursue legal action, it appears that GOLDMEDALIST is gearing up for a more combative stance in the coming months.