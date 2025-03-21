Why is Kim Soo Hyun avoiding defamation lawsuit over Kim Sae Ron dating scandal? Netizens assume claims are true

The legal representatives of actor Kim Soo Hyun released a new statement today, on March 21, 2025, addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding the star. In their statement, they clarified that while they are actively reviewing possible legal action, no lawsuits related to defamation have been filed at this time. This response follows increasing speculation regarding whether Kim Soo Hyun and his legal team would take action against damaging allegations that accuse him of being involved in a relationship with a minor.

The controversy surrounding the actor has intensified over recent weeks, with various reports and online discussions circulating about his alleged connection with late actress Kim Sae Ron. While these claims remain unverified, the gravity of the accusations has significantly impacted Kim Soo Hyun’s public image. During an interview with CBS, a reporter questioned the actor’s legal team on whether they planned to pursue legal measures to counter the claims, leading to the release of their latest statement.

Though no defamation lawsuits have been filed as of now, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team previously announced on March 20 that they had taken legal action against Kim Sae Ron’s family. The lawsuit was reportedly filed in response to the unauthorized release of private photographs of the actor, which his representatives claim resulted in severe personal and reputational harm. The legal statement from his team alleged that the photos in question had caused Kim Soo Hyun to suffer what they referred to as "sexual humiliation."

Despite the lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family, the absence of a defamation case against those spreading allegations of an inappropriate relationship has raised major concerns among the public. Many netizens believe that in cases where celebrities face damaging rumors, filing a defamation suit is a common and expected course of action. The fact that Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team has refrained from pursuing such a lawsuit has led to a new wave of speculation.

As soon as the legal team’s statement was released, netizens took to social media to express their skepticism over the situation. Many pointed out that if the allegations were completely false, Kim Soo Hyun’s team would likely have already pursued defamation claims to clear his name. The fact that they are instead opting to take action against Kim Sae Ron’s family only regarding the photo leak, while remaining silent on the more serious accusations, has fueled further discussions online.

Some online commenters have even suggested that the lack of immediate legal action against the allegations may imply that the accusations hold some level of truth. In contrast, supporters of Kim Soo Hyun argue that his legal team may simply be taking a cautious approach, evaluating all possible legal avenues before proceeding with additional lawsuits.

With public scrutiny continuing to mount, all eyes are now on Kim Soo Hyun and his agency to see how they will handle the ongoing controversy. Whether his legal team will eventually decide to file a defamation lawsuit remains uncertain, but the lack of immediate action has only intensified rumors.