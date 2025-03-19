Jung Hae In and Im Siwan caught in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron scandal as fans turn against them on social media: 'Why you still..'

The ongoing controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun has started to have a significant ripple effect on other actors closely associated with him, particularly those who share the screen with him in the show Good Day. While Kim Soo Hyun himself has remained relatively silent about the ongoing scandal, the impact on his social media presence has been hard to ignore.

In the wake of the allegations involving Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron, the actor's Instagram follower count has taken a noticeable dip. Fans, who have voiced their anger and disappointment online, have flooded his account with criticism, and many have unfollowed him due to the ongoing controversy. This decline in followers marks a clear indication of how much the scandal has affected Kim Soo Hyun’s public image.

However, the situation has not just impacted Kim Soo Hyun. Other actors involved in the show Good Day, including Jung Hae In and Im Siwan, have also felt the negative effects, despite their lack of direct involvement in the scandal. Both of them have appeared alongside Kim Soo Hyun in the show, and their social media accounts have been targeted by critics as well.

Jung Hae In, known for his calm and steady presence both on-screen and off, recently posted an update on his Instagram. His post was met with a flood of comments, with many users voicing their frustration about his continued connection with Kim Soo Hyun. The core of the criticism stemmed from the fact that Jung Hae In was still following Kim Soo Hyun on Instagram, which many commenters interpreted as a sign of support or endorsement for the embattled actor. While Jung Hae In has not made any public statements regarding the controversy, the backlash against him is noticeable and difficult to ignore.

Similarly, Im Siwan has also faced criticism on his own social media platforms. His most recent posts, which generally feature glimpses into his personal life and professional projects, have been bombarded with comments questioning his friendship with Kim Soo Hyun. Some fans have even gone so far as to demand that Im Siwan unfollow Kim Soo Hyun, viewing his failure to distance himself from the actor as tacit approval of the alleged actions.

Despite both actors' apparent desire to remain neutral and focus on their professional endeavors, their online presence has been tainted by their association with Kim Soo Hyun. Fans and followers are quick to take sides and vocalize their discontent, even with those who may not have any direct involvement in the scandal.