Kim Soo Hyun’s cheek kiss to Kim Sae Ron sparks wild reactions as fans call it ‘so creepy’ he was dating a minor

The past relationship between the late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun has become a trending topic on social media. Amid ongoing discussions, another image of the two actors has surfaced online.

In this newly revealed photo, Kim Soo Hyun is seen giving Kim Sae Ron a gentle peck on the cheek, capturing an intimate moment between them.

This latest revelation has further fueled public debate, especially after Kim Sae Ron’s aunt recently spoke out about their relationship.

As soon as the images surfaced, K-netizens reacted with outrage, flooding Qoo's comments section with criticism aimed at Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun.

One commenter wrote, “They started dating when she was 16... This isn’t even a love story from middle or high school. How old was Kim Soo Hyun back then? Because he had no one else to date, he chose a minor with the same zodiac sign?”

Another added, “I’m getting goosebumps—this is so creepy. Just disappear forever, you f*cking idiot.” Meanwhile, another simply stated, “Wow, this is seriously disturbing.”

Adding to the controversy, the popular YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute has claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship for six years, beginning when she was just 15.

These allegations, made during a recent livestream, quickly went viral, sparking widespread scrutiny and debate.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency firmly denied the claims and announced legal action against the channel for spreading what they labeled as false information.

However, Garo Sero Research Institute countered by asserting they have substantial evidence to support their allegations and are prepared to defend their claims in court.

Meanwhile, a Chinese media outlet reported that Kim Sae Ron’s parents allegedly possess 200 intimate photos of Kim Soo Hyun with their late daughter during their supposed relationship.

The report also claims that the parents are considering releasing these images publicly. As the controversy continues to escalate, fans are closely following the legal battle between Kim Soo Hyun’s agency and the YouTube channel.