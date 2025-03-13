Was Seo Ye Ji framed? Alleged ex-GOLDMEDALIST employee claims Kim Soo Hyun’s agency fabricated bullying scandal

The controversy surrounding GOLDMEDALIST, the entertainment agency co-founded by actor Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin, Lee Sa Rang, has escalated dramatically, with new allegations surfacing that could shake the agency to its core.

Amidst growing speculation about the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing, the agency is now facing severe accusations of deliberate manipulation, media deception, and the exploitation of its artists. A viral social media post, which has amassed over twelve million views, claims to contain screenshots of a shocking YouTube comment made by an alleged former GOLDMEDALIST employee.

This anonymous commenter has made explosive claims that GOLDMEDALIST engaged in intentional smear campaigns against actress Seo Ye Ji, using her as a scapegoat to cover up internal controversies. According to the whistleblower, the agency orchestrated false scandals, leaked fabricated rumors to the press, and paid individuals to spread misinformation; tactics allegedly used to protect the reputations of Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Sa Rang while diverting attention from their questionable actions.

The anonymous source, who claims to have been an insider at GOLDMEDALIST, alleges that they were fired for attempting to reveal the agency’s secrets to major media outlets. “Four years ago, I worked at GOLDMEDALIST but was fired after leaking important information about actress Seo Ye Ji to Dispatch and OSN reporters. However, the reporters I contacted did not use any of the information I provided because Lee Sa Rang instructed them not to, claiming it would damage the management’s reputation.”

The former employee further claims that Seo Ye Ji unknowingly became the agency’s biggest victim, as they deliberately fed damaging stories about her to the press to shield their own wrongdoings. “What I want to say is that actor Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang had a lot of issues, and actress Seo Ye Ji was used as a shield. Some of the negative claims about her actually came from within the management. GOLDMEDALIST deliberately provided false information about Seo Ye Ji to Dispatch in order to cover up their own wrongdoings. They even paid people to spread lies about her.”

Among the most damning allegations is the claim that Seo Ye Ji’s controversial past scandals, such as her alleged mistreatment of staff and her school bullying accusations, were completely fabricated by GOLDMEDALIST. “For example, the claim that Seo Ye Ji was rude to staff was fabricated. It was GOLDMEDALIST that paid people to spread such false claims. Also, it was a GOLDMEDALIST employee who created the plot of Seo Ye Ji having committed school violence during her student years, and this was done under the instruction of Lee Sa Rang, who directed the reporters to publish articles about these lies.”

These claims are particularly eye-opening, considering the backlash Seo Ye Ji faced at the peak of these controversies. Many netizens quickly turned against her, leading to a major decline in her career and endorsement deals. Now, if these allegations prove to be true, it could mean that Seo Ye Ji was not the villain; she was the victim.

The whistleblower further alleges that Seo Ye Ji renewed her contract with GOLDMEDALIST in 2021 because she trusted Kim Soo Hyun. However, according to the insider, this decision ultimately led to her being used and exploited for the agency’s profit. The anonymous commenter also pointed out that Kim Jung Hyun, an actor previously linked to Seo Ye Ji, had once stated his intention to take legal action against his former management for spreading false information about her. However, GOLDMEDALIST allegedly chose to stay silent and even refused to promote her drama Eve.

Perhaps the most unsettling part of the whistleblower’s claims is their implication that Kim Sae Ron’s death may be connected to the secrets she uncovered about GOLDMEDALIST. “There is much more to this story. Actress Kim Sae Ron knew some important facts. That is why I want to send this message to Kim Sae Ron’s parents. If you look through her pink-covered diary, you will discover more truth about what happened between Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun. But I also want to assure them not to worry. In the end, GOLDMEDALIST will unknowingly expose itself.”

However, the authenticity of these allegations has not been confirmed, and GOLDMEDALIST has yet to issue any official statement addressing the claims.