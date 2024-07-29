2 years of Big Mouth: Exploring Lee Jong Suk's first post-military role as rookie lawyer-turned-boss of underworld

Lee Jong Suk's first role after his military service was in Big Mouth, where he portrayed a rookie lawyer wrongly accused of being the notorious conman Big Mouse. The series follows this underachieving lawyer Park Chang Ho as he becomes entangled in a deadly murder case. To survive and protect his family, he uncovers a massive conspiracy involving the privileged upper classes.

Lee Jong Suk delivered an outstanding performance in Big Mouth, with his acting skills shining alongside remarkable co-stars like YoonA, Kwak Dong Yeon, and others. As the K-drama celebrates its 2nd anniversary, let’s delve into Lee Jong Suk’s exceptional portrayal and explore other notable aspects of the series.

Plot of Big Mouth and characters

Big Mouth is a hard-boiled noir drama that follows a third-rate lawyer who unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a murder case. This case transforms him overnight into a cunning conman known as Big Mouse. To survive and protect his family, he must unravel a vast conspiracy among the privileged upper classes.

Lee Jong Suk stars as Park Chang Ho, a third-rate lawyer with a 10 percent success rate who unexpectedly gets known as the infamous conman Big Mouse. YoonA plays his wife, Go Mi Ho, a nurse who combines striking beauty with a confident personality. To save her husband, who has been falsely accused of being Big Mouse, Go Mi Ho plunges into a fierce battle.

Kim Joo Heon skillfully embodied Choi Do Ha, the mayor of Gucheon, who presents a facade of kindness while harboring a dark secret. Ok Ja Hyun captivated with her gentle demeanor as Hyun Joo Hee, Choi Do Ha’s wife and the director of Gucheon Hospital, revealing a charisma hidden beneath her serene exterior. Yang Kyung Won played Gong Ji Hoon, the CEO of the media giant Geukdong Ilbo, while Kwak Dong Yeon takes on the role of Jerry, a character with a history of three fraud convictions.

Lee Jong Suk’s exceptional acting

In Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk plays Park Chang Ho, a third-rate lawyer with a dismal 10 percent success rate who unexpectedly becomes known as the notorious conman Big Mouse. Struggling with his poor track record, Park Chang Ho falls behind on office rent and his salary payments to his office manager, who also happens to be his father-in-law.

Overwhelmed by his unchanging dire situation, Park Chang Ho’s wife, Go Mi Ho (played by Girls' Generation’s YoonA), confronts him with a request for divorce, as he remains trapped in a frustrating reality despite his best efforts.

Amidst these challenges, Park Chang Ho is unexpectedly given the chance to defend a murder case for the first time in a while. However, this opportunity backfires, leading to him being falsely accused of being Big Mouse, the notorious king of the underworld. This twist leaves viewers questioning whether Park Chang Ho will be able to navigate this dangerous conspiracy and emerge unscathed.

Big Mouth is one of Lee Jong Suk’s recent projects and turned out to be a major hit. The show's dramatic twists and turns, along with the suspense of whether Chang Ho will ever restore his life, make it incredibly engaging. The cliffhangers at the end of each episode create a compelling urge to keep watching. Additionally, the chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and YoonA is delightfully playful, adding a charming dynamic to the series.

In Big Mouth, much of the action unfolds behind bars, shifting Park Chang Ho’s focus from merely clearing his name and protecting his family to challenging the corrupt systems within the prison and beyond.

As a character, Chang Ho evolves into a more resolute figure in his pursuit of justice, while becoming increasingly strategic in his interactions with those around him, all without compromising his moral integrity. Lee Jong Suk adeptly navigates these complex elements, showcasing his versatility beyond his usual romantic-comedy roles. It’s refreshing to see him excel in a series centered on a murder mystery, where the identity of Big Mouse keeps viewers guessing.

Lee Jong Suk’s ability to seamlessly transition from the tender, mild-mannered Park Chang Ho to the strong, unyielding Big Mouse is nothing short of phenomenal. Despite the drastic changes in his appearance—whether it's his hairstyle, facial bruises, or the furrow of his brow—he maintains the essence of his character throughout.

Becoming Big Mouse doesn’t require Chang Ho to abandon his moral compass; rather, he redefines it. This nuanced transformation enables him to forge impactful relationships with other characters in the prison, deepening the series' emotional and storytelling complexity.

Late in the series, Chang Ho is released from prison after the real Big Mouse is revealed. However, as soon as the true Big Mouse is unmasked, he is swiftly eliminated. In a dramatic twist, Park Chang Ho then assumes the title of Big Mouse, positioning himself as a leading mayoral candidate.

Throughout Big Mouth, Lee Jong Suk excels in portraying the complexities of his character, masterfully shifting between expressions and nuances. His performance captures the complex dynamics of Chang Ho’s transformation, making the series a standout in his K-drama repertoire.

Big Mouth: YoonA’s character as a strong counterpart

YoonA plays Go Mi Ho, Park Chang Ho’s wife, who is determined to shape him into the man she envisions. After graduating from college, she quickly plans to become a nurse while also striving to help him become a respected lawyer. However, as events unfold, things don’t turn out quite as she had hoped.

While Park Chang Ho is central to the series, it’s the attention given to his wife’s storyline that adds a sort of emotional depth to Big Mouth. Although Chang Ho is the main character, Mi Ho, portrayed by YoonA, is a well-developed character in her own right. Her primary motivation is to save her husband and clear his name, but YoonA brings to life Mi Ho's love and respect for Chang Ho, alongside a fierce determination that makes her compelling. Her actions are driven by her commitment to her husband, yet it is her intelligence and integrity that guide her through the unfolding mystery and ensure she remains a strong and dynamic presence in the series.

YoonA and Lee Jong Suk share such striking chemistry that it's impossible not to root for them. Their tenderness, playfulness, and resilience as a couple seamlessly weave together the two narratives of the series. As viewers, we find ourselves hoping that they will ultimately be reunited without the barrier of prison glass separating them.

