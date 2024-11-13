Love Scout first poster OUT: Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min’s upcoming romance drama CONFIRMS January 3, 2025 premiere

Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk are gearing up for their collaboration in the upcoming romance drama Love Scout. The first teaser poster for the series has been released, raising anticipation for the pair’s chemistry. In addition, it has been announced that Love Scout will premiere in January next year.

On November 13, SBS unveiled the first poster of the upcoming romance drama. With this, it has been confirmed that Love Scout is now slated to premiere on January 3, 2025. The serene poster captured the atmosphere of Kang Ji Yoon, the main female character’s office. Busked in warm sunlight, the meticulously arranged desk includes a lavender plant and a good morning note prepared by Yoo Eun Ho, the CEO’s highly competent secretary.

Check out the poster for Love Scout here:

The upcoming romance drama Love Scount (previously known as Acquaintances) will depict an exciting love story between CEO Kang Ji Yoon, who knows her job well but lacks other skills, and her competent secretary Yoo Eun Ho. He is not only adept with his work around the office but also good at household chores and taking care of a child.

Han Ji Min is set to portray the role of Kang Ji Yoon. She has previously shown her stellar performances in One Spring Night, Behind Your Touch, Our Blues, Familiar Wife, and more dramas. She is known for her rom-com roles, so the expectation runs high to witness what kind of strength she will bring to her career-driven CEO character in Love Scout.

On the other hand, Lee Joon Hyuk is set to appear as Yoo Eun Ho. With this, he is returning to his rom-com king title, which he temporarily left while starring in Vigilante, Stranger, The Roundup: No Way Out, and more action films and dramas. In addition, Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk’s pairing in this upcoming romance drama is generating quite a buzz. Viewers are excited to see their on-screen chemistry.

Love Scout is now slated to premiere on January 3, 2025, on the SBS network. It will air in the same time slot after The Fiery Preist 2 ends.

