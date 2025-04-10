Lovely Runner's Ryu Sunjae and Im Sol reunion: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon to share the stage at ASEA 2025

K-drama fans, get ready to scream (again)—because one of the most beloved on-screen couples of 2024, Lovely Runner’s Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, are about to reunite! Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who lit up our screens with their heart-fluttering chemistry, are both set to appear at the Asian Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2025.

After stealing hearts in the time-travel K-drama Lovely Runner, which aired on April 8, 2024, the duo quickly became one of the “IT” couples in K-drama history. The show took us on a wild emotional ride—from high school crushes to tragic futures and a fangirl who defied fate to save her idol. It wasn't just a drama; it was a whole era. With a solid 9.0 rating and massive buzz, the 16-episode series left a lasting mark, earning both actors multiple accolades—Byeon Woo Seok bagged Best Actor of the Year, while Kim Hye Yoon won Best Artist and Popularity Awards in 2024. The on-screen couple first reunited at the Asia Awards 2024.

And now, fans are in for another treat!

ASEA 2025, which celebrates Asian stars who’ve captured hearts through music and entertainment, is set to take place at K-Arena Yokohama, Japan, on May 28 and 29. The show just got even more exciting with the announcement (made on April 10, 2025) that Byeon Woo Seok will be attending—and not just attending, but presenting the Grand Prize on May 29, the second day of the ceremony. Rumor has it he’s also a top contender for an award this year!

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon will be MC'ing the show on Day 2—yes, you read that right. This time, Im Sol won’t be throwing herself into Ryu Sun Jae’s arms but will be taking the mic as one of the hosts, alongside MONSTA X's Hyungwon and The Boyz's Younghoon.

It’s not just about the Lovely Runner reunion, though. The star-studded ASEA 2025 lineup also includes big names like aespa, Atarashii Gakko!, &TEAM, Enhypen, The Boyz, NiziU, NCT Wish, Xdinary Heroes, and more. Last year, Stray Kids swept the stage with three awards, including the Grand Prize. Day 1 will be hosted by actor Jang Keun Suk and REI of IVE, setting the tone for what’s bound to be a spectacular two-day event.

So mark your calendars, fans! Whether you fell in love with Ryu Sun Jae’s soulful eyes or cheered for Im Sol’s time-traveling bravery in Lovely Runners, ASEA 2025 is about to bring the magic back—on stage, live, and full of unforgettable moments.

