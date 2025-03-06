NewJeans claims ADOR's 'harassment' seeks total ban on entertainment activities of NJZ, including song production

NJZ, formerly known as NewJeans, has released a new statement on March 6, 2025, addressing the ongoing legal battle with their former agency, ADOR. The group reiterated their position on the dispute, shedding light on what they describe as an attempt by ADOR to suppress their careers through legal means.

According to NJZ, their contractual relationship with ADOR was legally severed on November 29, 2024, after the agency allegedly failed to fulfill its responsibilities as a management company. Despite this, ADOR has continued to assert control over the group, filing an injunction on January 6, 2025, requesting that the court officially recognize them as NJZ’s management company.

Initially, ADOR framed its legal action as an effort to prevent NJZ from engaging in advertisement activities. However, the group claims that the agency’s real intent goes far beyond restricting commercials. NJZ accused ADOR of actively working to halt their entertainment career entirely, with their legal filings reflecting this broader objective. “While ADOR insists that their intentions are to prevent the confusion of fans and advertisers, in reality, they are seeking to prohibit all of NJZ’s entertainment activities,” they stated in their statement, as quoted by AllKpop.

Advertisement

The group further alleged that on February 11, 2025, ADOR expanded the scope of its injunction, seeking to prohibit them from participating in key entertainment activities such as songwriting, composing, performing, and singing. NJZ views this escalation as a direct attack on their artistic freedom, arguing that ADOR’s ultimate goal is to block them from working in the industry altogether. “Ultimately, ADOR’s injunction was filed from the beginning with the intent of completely halting NJZ’s career.”

In their statement, NJZ also pointed to a pattern of interference from both ADOR and its parent company, HYBE. The group claimed that ADOR’s expanded injunction request came immediately after HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk allegedly pressured event organizers at Complex Con to exclude them. NJZ suggested that ADOR’s legal move was a retaliatory response following the failure of those efforts to block their participation.

Advertisement

Furthermore, NJZ criticized ADOR for maintaining a misleading public narrative about the situation. While the agency had previously acknowledged NJZ’s independent activities, they had simultaneously pursued legal action to prevent those very activities from continuing. The group accused ADOR of concealing its true intentions, presenting the lawsuit as a measure to prevent confusion among fans and advertisers, when in reality, it was allegedly an attempt to bring NJZ’s career to a standstill.

The group’s statement also highlighted their long-standing grievances against both ADOR and HYBE, describing a history of mistreatment that began before their contract termination. NJZ specifically referenced their Tokyo Dome fan meeting in June 2023, after which HYBE allegedly attempted to put their activities on hold indefinitely, using an “extended vacation” as justification.

In addition to sidelining the group, NJZ claimed that HYBE worked behind the scenes to diminish their achievements, allegedly making negative remarks to reporters in an attempt to downplay their success. The group revealed that while they initially chose to stay silent, the ongoing attempts to discredit them and block their career progression have forced them to speak out.

Advertisement

Despite being under ADOR’s management at the time, NJZ alleged that the agency failed to protect them. Instead, ADOR reportedly aligned itself with HYBE, disregarding NJZ’s repeated requests for intervention and failing to fulfill the activity plans originally outlined for 2024. These unresolved issues ultimately resulted in substantial damages to the group, further contributing to their decision to terminate their contracts.

NJZ maintains that their termination of contracts was legally justified, following all proper legal procedures and industry standards. However, despite the dissolution of their exclusive contracts, the group claimed that ADOR has continued to interfere with their professional endeavors, disrupting advertisement deals and visa-related matters in an effort to obstruct their activities. “Our termination notice was based on existing processes of exclusive contract laws and obligations, following standard legal procedures. Therefore, ADOR's claims that our independent activities are unlawful or inappropriate are entirely false.”

The group emphasized that they made multiple attempts to address their grievances before choosing to leave ADOR, including demanding corrective measures. When ADOR allegedly ignored these requests, NJZ felt they had no choice but to legally sever ties with the agency. They further argued that any exclusive contract is built on trust, which, in their case, had been completely broken due to ADOR’s repeated breaches. According to NJZ, remaining under ADOR’s management would not only be detrimental to their professional careers but would also subject them to severe mental distress.

Advertisement

NJZ strongly condemned ADOR’s continued legal maneuvers, accusing the agency of deliberately obstructing their careers through various tactics. They labeled these actions as one-sided harassment, stating that “We want to make it clear that their actions amount to one-sided harassment, despite the fact that our exclusive contracts were terminated on legitimate grounds.”

As the legal battle continues, NJZ has vowed to fight for their rights and prove the legitimacy of their contract termination in court. The group ended their statement by expressing hope that no other artists will have to endure the same mistreatment they have faced.