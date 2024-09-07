120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar drops BTS PICS from shoot in Ladakh; Hrithik Roshan wishes good luck, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif are all hearts

Farhan Akhtar is all set to headline his upcoming movie, 120 Bahadur. A couple of days ago, he made an official announcement about his association with the war movie based on the battle of Rezang La. A while ago, the actor-filmmaker dropped a picturesque view of the location in Ladakh where he is shooting for the movie.

Taking to his Instagram, Farhan Akhtar, who will be portraying the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC in the film, shared a breathtaking view of Ladakh with his admirers. The behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming movie, 120 Bahadur is sure to make everyone go ‘woah!’ Sharing the pretty frame, he penned, “Ladakh. #BTS #120Bahadur #FarOutdoors”

Take a look:

On watching the image, Hrithik Roshan got a little nostalgic. Hence, he took to the comments section and commented, “Familiar roads. new journeys. Good luck my friend.” Farhan’s sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also showered love on the image along with many others.

Take a look:

Celebs like Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor also gave it a thumbs up.

Take a look:

Three days ago, Farhan dropped a teaser of the movie and expressed his gratitude for being able to tell the story of valour to the screen. He wrote in the post, “What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds.”

Advertisement

Akhtar added, “We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent.”

Take a look:

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, along with Trigger Happy Studios.

ALSO READ: 120 Bahadur: All you need to know about Farhan Akhtar’s role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in war-drama based on battle of Rezang La