5 Hrithik Roshan comedy movies that showcase his untapped talent in the genre

Hrithik Roshan started his acting career with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai in 2000. Directed by his father, actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred newcomer actress Ameesha Patel. Hrithik has experimented with several genres in his career in Hindi cinema and comedy is one of them. There have been a few Hrithik Roshan comedy movies that prove he deserves more in this genre.

Hrithik Roshan has tried his comedy skills in movies like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik expressed that he wishes to do comedy films in future.

“There’s one thing that I’m really dying to do but the stars haven’t aligned and I haven’t found the script which is this situational straight-faced comedy. But I don’t see that kind of stuff being written,” Hrithik told us in January this year.

Meanwhile, we have curated some of his films that featured comedy scenes. Don’t miss.

5 Hrithik Roshan comedy movies that will make you ‘deewana’ of his versatility:

1. Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 3.8

Release year: 2003

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon starred Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor as the leads. The 2003 film also starred Abhishek Bachchan in a crucial role. Hrithik's hilarious facial expressions and high-octane energy in this romantic-musical is cherished till date. Remember how Hrithik's character Prem plays pranks on Sanjana's friends during their picnic? The film also featured Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri in key roles.

Advertisement

2. Lakshya

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.8

Release year: 2004

Genre: War/Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, Lakshya is a coming-of-age war drama film. In Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Hrithik played the role of Karan Shergill, a lazy young man who has no aim for his career. While Karan's friend initially decides to join the army, the latter backs out and the lead character gets selected in the Indian Military Academy. Hrithik's style of delivering dialogues and his hilarious facial expression made us root for him in the comedy genre. Remember the song, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon?

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin

IMDB Rating: 8.2

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy/Family

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin. The film explores the story of three friends, Arjun, Imran, and Kabir, played by Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay respectively. The road-comedy drama was full of entertaining sequences. Remember when Hrithik's character Arjun has to take a call in the middle of the road and he starts speaking in Japanese for a client? Wasn't it hilarious? Arjun also plays a prank on a foreigner in a public restroom along with Imran and Kabir.

Advertisement

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2001

Genre: Musical/Romance

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor played second leads. While SRK's character was named Rahul Raichand, Hrithik played his younger brother, Rohan Raichand. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were cast as Yashvardhan Raichand and Nandini Raichand in the film.

Hrithik's comic skills were evident in light-hearted scenes with Kareena in the second half of the film. Remember when Hrithik as Rohan made Kareena's character Poo (Pooja) realize that she is wearing two separate sandals for the party?

5. Super 30

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Tripathi

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2019

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

In Super 30, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Anand Kumar, a famous mathematician best known for his Super 30 educational program. Directed by Vikas Bahl, while the 2019 film was inspirational to many students, Hrithik's comic timing was the highlight of the movie. Hrithik as Anand Kumar exchanged hilarious conversations with his students while motivating them to study. His Bhojpuri accent was the cherry on the cake.

Advertisement

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will now be seen in War 2, the sequel to his 2019 film, War. The upcoming action movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara Advani is romantically paired with Hrithik in it. Anil Kapoor is cast for a crucial role and reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is making a cameo in War 2.

Jodha Akbar, Koi...Mil Gaya, and Bang Bang are some of Hrithik Roshan's movies that featured some light-hearted moments where he gave hints to filmmakers about his comic skills. Have you watched these movies? Which one is your favorite?