6 Netflix movies with complicated male characters that stayed with us for long

Bollywood has often represented characters with complex natures. Before we deep dive into this subject, let’s talk about their traits first. Complicated characters are multi-dimensional and undergo internal struggles in their minds while experiencing a wide range of emotions. They are difficult to understand and have self-created conflicts of interest. There are many Netflix movies with complicated male characters that stayed with us for a long time.

We have curated a list of 6 Netflix movies with complicated male characters that left a lasting impression. Let’s take a look.

1. Ved in Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Tamasha featured two complex characters, Ved and Tara. As we are focusing on male ones, let’s shed light on Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ved, in the film. Ranbir as Ved has an internal conflict as he juggles with his dreams and reality.

Ved navigates his life while dealing with his father, who wants him to be serious about his studies; contrary to him, who aspires to be a storyteller. His character goes through a journey of self-discovery after Tara (Deepika Padukone) makes him realize his true identity.

2. PK in PK

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles. In PK, Aamir plays the titular role of an alien who lands on Earth and learns about the existence of humans on the planet. PK is a complex character who is curious and also naive.

Aamir as PK poses innocent questions while exposing a fraud Godman in the film. PK, the alien, is shown vulnerable as his "remote control" is lost on our planet. His character is shown as an honest alien who often challenges societal norms while making the audience laugh with the way he analyses humans.

3. Ayan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

In 2016, Karan Johar introduced us to Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ayan, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir played the role of a singer who falls in love with his BFF Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma. However, Alizeh doesn't reciprocate the same feelings towards him and marries her former boyfriend, Ali Ahmed (Fawad Khan). Ranbir as Ayan is portrayed as a charismatic but highly insecure man who doesn't come to terms with a heartbreak after Alizeh rejects his proposal and friendzones him.

Ayan is shown as a vulnerable man who wishes to be with Alizeh but is unable to do so. He often goes into self-destructive mode while dealing with his issues. He then begins a short-lived affair with Aishwarya Rai's character Saba. In the climax, Ayan reunites with Alizeh as a friend as she battles cancer and dies.

4. Ranvijay Singh in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 directorial, Animal, also featured a complex character. We are talking about Ranvijay Singh. Ranbir Kapoor played the protagonist Ranvijay in the movie. If we keep the toxic masculinity and misogyny aside, Ranbir's character is portrayed as an alpha male who is desperate for his father's attention.

Ranvijay is a layered character who gets entangled between love and brutality. The film shows him leaving his father's house and starting a new life with his wife Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna). Meanwhile, he also stands like a pillar for his dad to save his life. Anil Kapoor was cast as Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen father Balbir Singh in the movie.

5. Kabir Singh in Kabir Singh

The list also features another Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, i.e. Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the 2019 film is also remembered for promoting toxic masculinity through its male protagonist. Shahid played the titular role of Kabir Singh, a surgeon who gets head-over-heels in love with his junior, Preeti Sikka.

His intense love blurs the line between passion and toxicity, making him a complex character. Kabir Singh as a character goes through immense emotional pain after Preeti marries another man. While Kabir Singh is an obsessive lover, he also gets violent when someone harms Preeti. "Kisne touch kiya...?" Remember?

6. Inspector Shekhawat in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Directed by Reema Kagti, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within featured Aamir Khan as a police inspector, Suri Shekhawat. Aamir's character Suri goes through emotional turmoil after his son gets drowned underwater during a family outing. His relationship with his wife Roshni, played by Rani Mukerji, suffers after the loss of their son.

Suri is haunted by his son's death and he considers himself guilty for the loss of his child. Meanwhile, his character also handles his work responsibilities as a cop. Suri investigates the case of a celebrity actor who meets with a road accident and his car falls into the sea. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor in a crucial role.

All aforementioned movies with complex male characters are available on Netflix. These are the characters who live rent-free in our minds. Which one did you connect to the most?