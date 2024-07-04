Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan admits not being on social media for THIS reason: 'People didn't know what I looked like...'

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Maharaj. Unlike other actors, and similar to his dad, Junaid has kept himself away from the limelight and does not use any social media platforms. Recently, Khan admitted to this choice and also revealed the real reason behind it!

Junaid Khan on not being on social media

In a recent interview with News18, Junaid Khan finally discussed his absence from social media and revealed the true reason behind it. The actor stated, " People didn’t know what I looked like largely because I never took to social media even when it became a thing. There was no conscious decision there. It’s just how it happened and panned out.”

Junaid Khan opens up on working with Sai Pallavi

After making his debut in Maharaj, Khan has already finished filming two other projects, one of which is alongside South actress Sai Pallavi. Titled Ek Din and backed by Aamir Khan, the movie is set in Sapporo.

Junaid discussed his experience working with Sai, expressing his delight at sharing screen space with her, stating, "Sai Pallavi is absolutely fantastic. I have my fingers crossed for this one."

As per reports from ETimes, after wrapping up the Japan schedule, the film has now moved its operations to Film City, Mumbai. Aamir Khan Productions has secured three stages—Studio 2, Studio 5, and Studio 10—for filming.

Currently, shooting is underway on one of these sets. Sources revealed that sets are being constructed at Studio 5 and Studio 10. Once the construction at Studio 5 is finished, the crew will shift operations to the other studios.

Junaid Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Junaid was last seen in Netlfix's Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagha among others. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics.

Up next apart from Ek Din, Khan also has a romantic comedy alongside Khushi Kapoor. The duo has completed the first leg of shooting in Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

