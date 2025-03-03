Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol reveals special request he made to director Prakash Jha before working on crime-thriller show

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the release of his crime-thriller show, Aashram Season 3 Part 2. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show has been receiving immense love from the fans. Meanwhile, the actor recently shared a special request he made to director-producer Prakash Jha before working on the crime-thriller show, as he reflected on his experience of working on the show.

During a recent conversation with IANS, Bobby Deol shared that he had a special request for Prakash Jha pertaining to maintaining his physical fitness.

“Prakash ji is incredible—he’s the producer, director, writer, and everything else on this show, but his energy is unmatched. I had one request for him: I needed a proper gym. We were shooting in Ayodhya during the first season, and when I arrived, the gym was all set up. I would head there at 5:00 or 5:30 in the morning, and Prakash ji would already be coming out of the gym. I used to ask him, ‘What is this?’ He would exercise in the morning and leave for the shoot at 7:00 am,” he shared.

Deol further continued by recalling how Jha would return in the evening and immediately dive into the scenes. He shared that while the director was already working tirelessly on the show, his right-hand assistant, Madhavi would go over the changes and the actor would take updates from her every day.

Advertisement

“I felt a responsibility to stay in top shape, both physically and mentally, because with his level of dedication, how could I complain about being tired or needing a break?,” he mentioned.

The Aashram actor also pointed out Jha’s unique approach while working on the show. He remembered on the first day of the shoot, the director adjusted his lines slightly, which was different from his usual style. He revealed that there were times when he would change his outfits to match the scene and Jha would let him re-record his dialogues.

According to him, this approach made him realize that the director not only wants his actors to feel comfortable, but also constantly push themselves. “It was an amazing experience working with Prakash ji,” he said on a concluding note.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.