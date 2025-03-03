Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra-backed Anuja loses prestigious honor for Best Live Action Short Film; here’s who won instead
The results of the 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025 are out and Priyanka Chopra backed Anuja is out of the race. Check out the film that won instead.
Fans were eager to witness the fate of Priyanka Chopra-backed American-Hindi film Anuja at the 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025. However, it has been announced that the film has lost the prestigious honor for Best Live Action Short Film category to the Dutch film, I’m Not a Robot.
Priyanka Chopra’s Anuja competed against A Lien (English), I’m Not a Robot (Dutch), The Last Ranger (English and Xhosa), and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatian). On Monday, the 97th Academy Awards shared the update announcing that the Dutch film, I’m Not a Robot, has bagged the prestigious honor.
Notably, directed by Adam J. Graves, Anuja was one of the only two films with Indian ties nominated this year, the other being Indian filmmaker Smriti Mundhra’s documentary I Am Ready, Warden, which competed for the Best Documentary Short Film award.
