Alia Bhatt has the cutest reaction to her Alpha co-star, Sharvari's new reel on Jigra song ft her pet dog

Alia Bhatt never fails to hype her co-star, whether it was Vedang Raina in Jigra or Sharvari from Alpha. Recently, Shrarvari shared a new reel on her Instagram featuring her pet dog. However, the highlight was that she made it on Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra's song 'Tenu Sang Rakhna.' The reel didn't go unnoticed by Alia, who shared it in her stories and sent her love to her co-star.

In the video shared by Sharvari, she adorably plays with her pet dog. She softly kisses its cheeks, shakes hands, and runs behind her pet dog, Miso. The actress kept her look casual in the reel with a white top and jeans. In the caption, she praised the new song from 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which also plays in the background, and expressed that she shares an adorable bond with her pet. Sharvari penned, "Obsessed and on loop with Miso because she is my Jigra."

Alia Bhatt soon noticed the story, who shared it in her Instagram handles story section and mentioned "Love this" with a few emojis of sun, love, and heart, along with tagging Sharvari's Instagram account.

Jigra's song 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' was released three days ago, on October 3, and highlighted the emotional depth of its theme about the loving bond of siblings. It is sung by Arijit Singh, Anumita Nadesan, and Achint Thakkar. Meanwhile, Jigra will be released in cinemas on October 11, 2024. Apart from acting, Alia also produces the film with Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, and more. It follows the journey of an elder sister who fights all odds to save her younger brother, directed by Vasan Bala.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha with Sharvari. Moreover, she is also preparing for another film, Love and War, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

