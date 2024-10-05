Alia Bhatt rocks a Rs 12,000 denim-on-denim outfit at Alan Walker's concert, proving the trend is timeless

On Friday, October 4, Alia Bhatt decided to shake things up and send her fans into a tizzy with a surprise appearance at Grammy-winning Norwegian DJ Alan Walker’s electrifying concert in Bengaluru, where the energy was palpable. Dressed to impress, Alia sported a stunning denim-on-denim ensemble that only she could pull off with such flair. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

It takes a special kind of confidence to rock double denim, and Alia radiated just that. For her concert-ready look, Alia chose a denim set from Oshin, perfectly blending edgy and cool. Her strapless cropped denim top was the star of the show, featuring a snug fit that highlighted her toned frame. With felled seam details, a raw hem, and contrast stitching, the top was more than just a regular piece of denim; it was a statement.

To complete the look, Alia paired her top with a high-waisted skirt that mirrored the detailing. The skirt featured a felled seam and a center-back slit, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style, while the contrasting stitch added a polished finish. Her outfit comes with a price tag of ₹12,000.

For accessories, Alia opted for a simple yet elegant approach. She wore chunky earrings that added a bold edge without being overwhelming. Multiple finger rings complemented her look, contributing a slightly edgy vibe. However, she smartly avoided overloading her jewelry, ensuring each piece had its moment without detracting from the outfit.

Regarding makeup, Alia kept it fresh and simple, perfectly matching her cool concert style. Her cheeks were slightly blushed and highlighted, giving her that glamorous flush every woman desires. Nude, glossy lips added sophistication, while feathered brows softened and defined her face. Subtle sweeps of kohl enhanced her eyes, making them pop attractively without any drama.

Moving on to her hair, Alia nailed it with a sleek back-slicked ponytail—such a savvy upgrade! This hairstyle complemented her look beautifully, adding an extra touch of elegance and bringing everything together perfectly.

