On November 19, composer A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Amid this, Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey revealed her split from husband Mark Hartsuch, sharing the news on Instagram. The couple emphasized their mutual decision and requested privacy, asking for no judgments during this time.

Mohini and her husband, composer Mark Hartsuch, shared the news of their separation in an Instagram post. The couple expressed that their decision was mutual, emphasizing that despite parting ways, they remain good friends. They explained that they both desired different paths in life and felt a respectful separation was the best choice moving forward.

AR Rahman's bassit further shared that despite their separation, she and Mark would continue to collaborate on various projects, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey groups. She expressed pride in their professional bond, assuring that their creative partnership would remain strong and ongoing.

She also asked friends and fans to support them and respect their decision, urging positivity and privacy during this time. Mohini Dey said, “We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments.”

On the professional front, Mohini, 29, is a talented bass player from Kolkata, known for her work with Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change. She has shared the stage with A.R. Rahman in over 40 global performances and launched her debut album in August 2023.

Meanwhile, on the evening of November 19, A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu made a public announcement about their separation after 29 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 1995 and have three children together, shared their decision through a heartfelt message on social media. Saira explained that the emotional strain in their relationship led to this choice.

Rahman, reflecting on the difficult moment, took to Twitter just after midnight, expressing deep sorrow. He mentioned that while they had hoped to reach their 30th anniversary, all things have an inevitable end. In his post, he acknowledged the emotional weight of their separation, drawing a parallel with the fragility of life. He also thanked friends and supporters for respecting their privacy during this challenging time.

