Netizens REACT as AR Rahman uses 'ARRSairaaBreakup' hashtag to announce separation from wife Saira Banu

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has parted ways with his wife, Saira Banu. On Tuesday, the couple announced their separation. While fans expressed their support for the music icon after he shared an emotional note on social media, many couldn’t help but notice the unusual hashtag he used in the post.

AR Rahman used the hashtag "#arrsairaabreakup" in his sensitive post on X and left the internet puzzled. While some social media users sympathized with him, others questioned the choice of hashtag and trolled him for it.

A netizen commented on the post, "Who creates hashtag for this situation?," while another wrote, "Why a hashtag after this? Are you out of your mind."

A social media user criticized AR Rahman and wrote, "AR Rahman tweets about his divorce with a hashtag. His wife’s lawyer goes one step ahead and advertises her services as “Award Winning Divorce Lawyer” in their divorce post on Instagram."

A netizen had the most hilarious reaction to AR Rahman's hashtag and posted, "2024 will go down in history as the year AR Rahman created a hashtag to announce his separation."

"AR Rahman announced divorce from his wife. Requested privacy and then created a hashtag "#ARSairaabreakup," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman shared in his note that they had hoped to reach 30 but accepted that everything has an unseen end. He mentioned that even God’s throne might tremble under the weight of broken hearts.

Musician AR Rahman had an arranged marriage with Saira back in 1995. They have three children: Raheema, Ameen, and Khatija. Although in the public eye, they kept a low profile and valued their privacy. AR Rahman once shared that he met Saira on his 28th birthday. However, the couple decided to part ways due to "emotional strain" in their relationship. Their kids have also requested the media for privacy during this challenging time.

On the work front, AR Rahman will be showcasing his music in several films lined up, including Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life.

