After Thupparivalan 2, Vishal to direct Magudam following creative differences with Ravi Arasu?

Vishal is currently working on his next film, Magudam, which is touted to be an action-packed venture. While the project was initially announced with Ravi Arasu as the director, it now appears that Vishal himself will be helming the movie.

Vishal replaces director Ravi Arasu for Magudam

In a recent post shared by industry insider Ramesh Bala, it was revealed that Vishal has stepped in as the director for Magudam. Reportedly, creative differences between the actor and Ravi Arasu led to the director's exit from the project.

To prevent the film from being delayed or shelved, Vishal has taken up directorial responsibilities. In videos shared from the film's set, the actor can be seen directing other cast members through various shots.

Although reports suggest a split between Vishal and Ravi Arasu, the director recently posted pictures from a temple visit, where he sought blessings for the film's success. Sharing the moment on social media, he wrote, "A special worship for the movie Magudam was held today at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. Heartfelt thanks to the temple administration."

Ravi Arasu's post has led to speculation that Vishal may be working as a co-director on the project, rather than taking full control. However, an official statement from the makers is still awaited.

Before Magudam, Vishal had also taken on directorial duties for his sequel project Thupparivalan 2. After a fallout with director Mysskin, the actor chose to direct the film himself. However, further updates on that project are still pending.

Magudam is expected to be a gangster action drama, with Vishal playing multiple avatars. The flick features Vettaiyan fame Dushara Vijayan as the female lead, and the music and background score will be composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's wedding plans

Earlier this year, Vishal announced that he would be tying the knot with actress Sai Dhanshika. The couple had initially planned to get married on August 29, 2025, coinciding with his birthday.

However, with the construction of the Nadigar Sangam's office building still ongoing, Vishal decided to postpone the wedding until the work is completed. Instead, the couple held an engagement ceremony, with the wedding date to be finalized once the building is inaugurated.

