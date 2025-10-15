Priya Sachdev pens emotional tribute to late husband Sunjay Kapur, shares unseen family video with Karisma Kapoor’s kids

On her husband’s birthday, Priya Sachdev took to Instagram with an emotional video tribute and a note invoking a verse from the Bhagavad Gita to express her grief, remembrance and connection to the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

The post opens with the quote: “Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion.”

She continued: “I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring. Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace.”

Priya’s post included a montage of unseen family moments spanning their wedding, Karwa Chauth celebrations, dancing with their son, vacations, and everyday life. Notably, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, appear in the montage, though Karisma herself does not. Priya also included photos with her mother-in-law, Rani.

In the video, Sunjay’s own voice is heard saying: “I’m here to protect my family. I’m here to make sure I pass on the right values to my children and to my family, and to continue to uphold a certain vision for growth, for honesty, trust, and love and respect.”

The clip ends with Priya Sachdev, folded hands before a portrait of Sunjay Kapur, saying: “My Sunjay, you taught us how to visualise and dream big. To believe in ourselves in continuous self-improvement. That was your mantra. To do our duties and Dharma. Your vision will always be alive. You will always stay in motion. You are the best husband, father, friend, and human being I know. Thank you for your eternal love.”

All about the inheritance dispute

While the tribute was personal, it comes amid a bitter legal battle over Sunjay’s estate. Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, through their mother acting as legal guardian, have dragged Priya to court, accusing her of forging the will. They argue that Sunjay had repeatedly assured them a share which does not appear in the final will. The will Priya produced, allegedly executed on March 21, 2025, is under scrutiny in the Delhi High Court.

Both sides have levelled serious allegations. Karisma’s children challenge the will’s authenticity, while Priya defends her position. The family dispute over Sunjay’s estate, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, is receiving intense media attention.

