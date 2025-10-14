BTS’ J-Hope, RM and V share UNSEEN photos of Jimin on 30th birthday, singer reflects on meeting ‘good people’ in life

Jimin turned 30 on October 13, 2025, and it was a celebration for BTS ARMY all around the world. Many fans took on birthday projects and trended his name worldwide across social media platforms. However, the most awaited wishes came from fellow BTS members who took to their Instagram accounts to celebrate the joyous occasion with their millions of fans. J-Hope, RM, and V revealed special photos from their galleries for the singer’s big 30. Meanwhile, Jimin did a livestream towards the evening to talk to his fans and thank them for all the support and love they’ve sent his way.

J-Hope was the first to share a moment from their time on the beach, seemingly during their 2-month stay in Los Angeles. In front of a roaring sea, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer could be seen joking around. He stood on one leg, raising his other, possibly poking fun at the others, while playing at the beach. RM also dropped a secret photo taken during one of their vacation days in the United States. In his photo, Jimin could be seen trying to shield himself from the sun during a car ride. His bare feet and face revealed that it was an unexpected snapshot and a private moment, as the leader sat beside the younger one.

Meanwhile, fellow 1995-born friend V shared a couple of photos, with one being a major blast from the past. A selfie during their rookie era, the two singers could be seen making faces at the camera in strange sunglasses. Another one was a fan-shot concert picture of the two in their famed ‘cotton candy hair’ days, when Jimin was a cute pink and V, a bright blue.

Jimin gets real during birthday livestream

Having returned after a day full of recordings, Jimin turned on a live session from the quiet of his home. He spoke about having dinner the previous night with his family and receiving birthday wishes from the BTS members. A fan commented about hoping that he only has ‘good people’ around him, likely alluding to the recent controversy involving his ex-girlfriend Song Da Eun, who unilaterally posted and deleted the star’s videos from when they were dating.

Jimin sighed and thanked the fans’ warm words. He chatted for over an hour, talking about BTS’ upcoming album and how they were working hard together.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook pops in during SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s livestream for heartfelt interaction: ‘Love you dude’