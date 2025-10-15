Pinkvilla Recommendations: 5 underrated Tamil gems you need to watch on OTT now

A wide range of Tamil films are available on OTT platforms, ready to be streamed at your convenience. If you don't know what to explore this week, here's a look at some underrated movies that deserve your time and attention.

5 Must-watch Tamil films available on OTT

1. Iraivi (2016)

SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Anjali, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Pooja Devariya, Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, Cheenu Mohan, RK Vijay Murugan, Gajaraj, Kaali Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal Director: Karthik Subbaraj

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Iraivi is a crime drama starring SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film revolves around the lives of three men- Arul Dass, his friend Michael, and Arul's brother Jagan.

As their lives unfold, each faces financial struggles, despite Arul being a once-renowned director. With their hardships spilling into their personal lives, their stories evolve into a complex tale of crime, betrayal, and redemption.

With powerful performances, especially by Suryah and Vijay, Iraivi leaves a lasting impact on its audience.

2. Uriyadi (2016)

Vijay Kumar, Mime Gopi, Citizen Sivakumar, Henna Bella, Chandru Kumar Director: Vijay Kumar

1 hour and 30 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Uriyadi is a gripping political thriller written, directed, co-produced by, and starring Vijay Kumar. Set in 1990s Tamil Nadu, the film follows four aimless bachelors who find themselves forced into the dark world of politics after a dramatic event.

As the story progresses, the movie explores how politics has long influenced and shaped their reality. Uriyadi is a hard-hitting film with raw energy, praised for its realism and unflinching storytelling.

3. Indru Netru Naalai (2015)

Vishnu Vishal, Miya George, Karunakaran, P. Ravi Shankar, Jayaprakash, TM Karthik, Bagavathi Perumal, Anupama Kumar, Anjali Varadarajan, VS Raghavan, Jeeva Ravi, Munishkanth, Arya (cameo) Director: R. Ravikumar

2 hours and 18 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

Indru Netru Naalai begins in the year 2065, where a scientist sends his time machine back to 2015 to test its functionality. However, when it fails to return, the story shifts to the past. Three individuals stumble upon the device after an accident and begin using it to change their past and future.

While initially successful, their paths cross with a gangster, forcing them to rely on the machine to fix the chaos they've caused. Blending sci-fi and comedy, the movie is an entertaining watch starring Vishnu Vishal and is quite unexplored by viewers.

4. Johnny (1980)

Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Unni Mary (Deepa), Balaji, Suruli Rajan, Samikannu, Prabhakar Reddy Director: Mahendran

2 hours and 20 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Johnny, a classic from the 1980s, stars Rajinikanth in dual roles. The tale revolves around Johnny, a conman swindling money to pay off his father's debt, and Vidyasagar, his look-alike, a humble barber leading a modest life.

Johnny falls for singer Archana, initially drawn to her music. Meanwhile, Vidyasagar develops feelings for Bhama, a domestic worker. When Johnny's criminal acts begin to affect Vidyasagar's life, their paths collide for the first time, leading to an unlikely alliance.

If you want to see Rajinikanth in a grounded, character-driven role rather than his usual larger-than-life persona, then Johnny will definitely be your favorite.

5. Mayakkam Enna (2011)

Dhanush, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sunder Ramu, Mathivanan Rajendran, Pooja Devariya, Zara Barring, Raviprakash Director: Selvaraghavan

2 hours and 22 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

Mayakkam Enna tells the story of Karthik Swaminathan, an introverted freelance photographer and self-proclaimed loser, who aspires to be a wildlife photographer like his idol, Madhesh Krishnasamy.

Over time, Karthik falls in love with Yamini, his best friend's ex-girlfriend, and marries her, opening a new and happy chapter in his life. However, when one of his photos is plagiarized by Madhesh for a magazine, Karthik spirals into depression and attempts to end it all.

Traumatized, he becomes mentally unstable and self-destructive, which deeply impacts Yamini. The film explores how, through her unwavering love and support, Karthik slowly finds his way back.

Featuring a standout performance by Dhanush, Mayakkam Enna offers an intense and emotional portrayal of mental health, relationships, and resilience.

