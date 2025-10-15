Best Ajay Devgn rom-com movies to watch on OTT: From Ishq to De De Pyaar De

Ajay Devgn, known for his versatility in Indian cinema, has delivered several memorable romantic comedies that blend humor, emotion, and charm. From the action-packed antics in Ishq to the heartwarming moments in U Me Aur Hum, Devgn's performances have left an indelible mark on audiences. Here's a curated list of his top 5 rom-coms:

Ishq (1997)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: November 28, 1997

Ishq is a lively romantic action-comedy that brings together two wealthy businessmen, Ranjit Rai (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and Harbanslal Saxena (Dalip Tahil), who harbor a strong disdain for the poor. They deceitfully obtain signatures from their children, Ajay (Ajay Devgn) and Madhu (Juhi Chawla), on a marriage certificate and send Ajay to meet Madhu at Harbans's estate in Ooty. However, the plan backfires as Ajay falls in love with Kajal (Kajol), and Raja (Aamir Khan) with Madhu. The ensuing chaos leads to hilarious situations and conflicts, showcasing the timeless chemistry between Ajay and Kajol.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: July 15, 1998

A remake of the French film Les Compères, this film stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay Devgn plays a man who is hired to woo Kajol, who is in a complicated relationship, leading to a series of comedic and romantic encounters.

U Me Aur Hum (2008)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol

Ajay Devgn, Kajol Director: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release Date: April 11, 2008

While the film is more of a romantic drama, it does have some comedic elements, especially in the first half. Ajay Devgn and Kajol star as a couple dealing with memory loss and finding their way back to each other.

Son of Sardaar (2012)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla Director: Ashwni Dhir

Ashwni Dhir Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Release Date: November 13, 2012

In this action-comedy, Jassi Randhawa (Ajay Devgn) is an unemployed good-for-nothing who receives a letter from the Punjab government about buying his property in Punjab. The story revolves around two families, whose leaders had killed each other many years ago. Two sons left from the family - Jaswinder Randhawa and Balwinder Singh (Sanjay Dutt) are sworn enemies. Jaswinder has hidden in London, whereas Balwinder is waiting for his return in Punjab so he can take revenge for the death of his father.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh Director: Akiv Ali

Akiv Ali Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: May 16, 2019

In this romantic comedy, 50-year-old Ashish Mehra (Ajay Devgn), a London-based NRI investor, falls in love with a 26-year-old woman, Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh). When Ashish decides to introduce Ayesha to his family, he faces complications due to his past relationship with his ex-wife, played by Tabu.

The trailer of the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, dropped today and it picks up where the first film left off, with Ashish and Ayesha navigating the challenges of their unconventional relationship. This time, Ashish faces a new obstacle in the form of Ayesha's father, portrayed by R. Madhavan. The sequel is going to be released on November 14, 2025.

