Delusion shoot in China cancelled due to Jun Ji Hyun’s Tempest? Suzy, Kim Seon Ho starrer reveals truth

Delusion falls into trouble. Upcoming Disney+ K-drama starring Suzy and Kim Seon Ho has reportedly canceled its filming in China and is instead continuing to film in South Korea. The sudden change is being linked to the backlash received by Jun Ji Hyun’s Tempest. On October 15, the production responded to claims, sharing that “The filming location is still under consideration and nothing has been finalized.”

Delusion faces problems with filming in China

The last-minute filming change of the upcoming Korean drama Delusion (aka Hypnosis) has come under scrutiny for being an attempt to avoid trouble due to another drama. Recently, many reports surfaced about Jun Ji Hyun losing contract deals in China after a dialogue from her drama Tempest with Kang Dong Won.

The line is said to have offended many Chinese netizens and tanked her reputation, making brands shy away from any promotions involving the actress. After reports of billboards and other ads being taken down surfaced on the internet, Jun Ji Hyun’s agency debunked them, saying that the removal was always planned and that any boycott talk is simply false.

Now the implications of the said controversy seem to have reached another Disney+ production as Delusion is said to have scrapped its overseas filming very last minute. OSEN reported that the production team of Delusion had planned to film in China from early to mid-October but eventually changed its plans, with the show now focusing on domestic filming instead. It is also believed that Shanghai, China, was originally supposed to be the actual backdrop for the drama.

Insiders claim that the sudden change may be because of the Tempest controversy. As of now, the production has not zeroed in on an alternative location, with discussions ongoing for Vietnam as well. The Start-Up alums, Kim Seon Ho and Suzy, will be uniting in lead roles for the period drama set in 1935 Gyeongseong as a painter commissioned to draw a mysterious woman.

