Kantara Chapter 1 Becomes Highest Grossing Film of All Time in Karnataka

Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time in Karnataka. The Rishab Shetty starrer grossed Rs. 4.75 crore approx on its 2nd Tuesday, also a record for the day, pushing its total box office gross to over Rs. 174 crore. With this, it has surpassed Kantara: A Legend (2022) to claim the title of the all-time top grosser in the state.

The way the film is going, it will soon be hitting the Rs. 200 crore benchmark in the state, which will be a first. It may go on to hit even Rs. 250 crore, subject to how well it collects during the Diwali period. The film was expected to challenge or even take the record, but no one probably expected it to do it in this fashion, where it has taken the record in just thirteen days and will end up beating the previous record by probably 40 per cent.

The Highest Grossing Films in Karnataka are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Kantara: Chapter 1 2025 Rs. 174.00 cr. 2 Kantara: A Legend 2022 Rs. 173.25 cr. 3 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 161.50 cr. 4 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 127.50 cr. 5 K.G.F: Chapter 1 2018 6 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 92.00 cr. 7 Su From So 2025 Rs. 88.00 cr. 8 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 77.00 cr. 9 RRR 2022 Rs. 75.50 cr. 10 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 69.00 cr.



There is a lack of consistent and verified data for Kannada films relative to other film industries. It might be possible that there is a film that should be in the top ten but is missing, especially from the previous decade, although chances are slim. Accurate figures for KGF Chapter 1 are unavailable, but it is estimated to have grossed around Rs. 90-105 crore. The record holder before that was Raajakumara, which is said to have collected around Rs. 50-60 crore.

For Telugu films, certain border regions of Karnataka are included in APTS for box office reporting. Raichur is included in the Nizam and Bellary in the Ceded. In the above list, the numbers are for Karnataka, the state and not Karnataka, the territory that is generally reported.

