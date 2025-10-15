EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Ahaan Panday flaunts new haircut, moves on from his signature Saiyaara look - PICS

After the massive success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday lets go of his long-hair look, flaunting a new style which is simply charismatic.

By Goutham S
Updated on Oct 15, 2025  |  03:44 PM IST |  148K
Ahaan Panday flaunts new haircut, moves on from his signature Saiyaara look
Ahaan Panday flaunts new haircut, moves on from his signature Saiyaara look (PC: Ahaan Panday, IG)

Ahaan Panday recently took the theaters by storm with his debut venture, Saiyaara. As the actor was seen donning a stylish, long-haired, rugged look, it seems he has moved on to a new style.

In a series of pictures on social media, Ahaan is flaunting a stylish new haircut, exuding an immense aura with his charisma and swag. Sharing the new look on Instagram, the actor penned, “And that’s a cut.”

Ahaan Panday’s new hairstyle


Credits: Instagram (Ahaan Panday)

Latest Articles