Ahaan Panday flaunts new haircut, moves on from his signature Saiyaara look - PICS
After the massive success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday lets go of his long-hair look, flaunting a new style which is simply charismatic.
Ahaan Panday recently took the theaters by storm with his debut venture, Saiyaara. As the actor was seen donning a stylish, long-haired, rugged look, it seems he has moved on to a new style.
In a series of pictures on social media, Ahaan is flaunting a stylish new haircut, exuding an immense aura with his charisma and swag. Sharing the new look on Instagram, the actor penned, “And that’s a cut.”
Ahaan Panday’s new hairstyle