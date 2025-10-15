Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Antony’s political action thriller online

Shakthi Thirumagan, also known as Bhadrakaali in Telugu, hit the silver screens on September 19, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now slated to make its OTT debut soon. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Shakthi Thirumagan

Shakthi Thirumagan is scheduled to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar, with streaming set to begin on October 24, 2025. The film will be available in Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, the Telugu and Kannada dubbed versions, titled Bhadrakaali, will also be available for streaming on the same day.

The official announcement was made by JioHotstar via its social media handle. Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “Every mind has a master. Meet the mastermind #ShakthiThirumagan on Oct 24 only on JioHotstar.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Shakthi Thirumagan

Shakthi Thirumagan tells the story of Kittu, a lobby agent for the government who uses his influence and connections to serve the interests of politicians. As the narrative delves into his past, it is revealed that Kittu's mother, a tribal woman, was a victim of the same political lobbying system and ultimately lost her life because of it.

Raised by an elderly man and now fending for himself, Kittu sets out on a mission to bring down the very people responsible for his mother's death. The story follows how he uses his intelligence to challenge those in power, along with the obstacles he faces along the way.

Cast and crew of Shakthi Thirumagan

The movie stars Vijay Antony in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast including Sunil Kirpalani (Kannan), Vagai Chandrasekhar, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Krish Hassan, Harini Sundarrajan, Riya Jithu, Shoba Viswanath, Chandru BCS, Master Keshav, R. Aravindraj, and many others.

Shakthi Thirumagan is written & directed by Arun Prabu. It is produced by Fatima Vijay Antony and Meera Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

The film's music and background score were composed by Vijay Antony himself. Shelley R. Calist handled the cinematography, while Raymond Derrick Crasta and Dinsa served as editors.

Interestingly, the film was initially planned to be titled Parasakthi for its Telugu version. However, since Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film also carried the same title, the producers arrived at a mutual decision to rename the Vijay Antony film to Bhadrakaali in Telugu.

