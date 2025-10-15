Vicky Kaushal teases about becoming a dad soon as he drops a hint about Katrina Kaif’s due date

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021, are set to become parents soon. Now, the Uri actor has expressed his delight at the prospect of fatherhood, calling it a "blessing" while teasing his wife's delivery date.

Vicky Kaushal teases Katrina Kaif's delivery date

Speaking at the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement about entering a new chapter in life and embracing fatherhood. When asked what he is most looking forward to as he becomes a father, Vicky said, “Just being a dad. I am really looking forward to it. I think it is a huge blessing. Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.”

Teasing Katrina's delivery date, the actor added, "Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon." (I don't think I'll be stepping out of the house.)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announce pregnancy

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm when they announced their pregnancy last month. On September 23, 2025, the actress shared a picture on her social media handle, flaunting her baby bump alongside her husband.

Sharing the update, she wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Following the announcement, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kajal Aggarwal, and others, congratulated the couple.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the lead role in the film Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The epic historical actioner was based on the Marathi novel of the same name, written by Shivaji Sawant.

Apart from Vicky, the flick stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Vicky is set to appear in Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is touted to be a romantic drama.

