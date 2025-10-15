Is Jennie launching her makeup line? BLACKPINK member’s recent actions spark rumors

BLACKPINK member Jennie is a fashion queen! Every brand that she collaborates with goes viral and gets an instant influx of dedicated followers and buyers. So it’s only a matter of time before the star releases something of her own. And it seems that the fans’ long-running demand is finally coming to light. Recently, reports of the Like JENNIE hitmaker working on launching her own makeup products have gained traction on the internet. However, the singer is yet to address any such claims or make any announcements about a personal collection.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie to take on the world of cosmetics? Here’s what we know

Jennie is making waves for her music and fashion alike. One of the most coveted faces in the K-pop and global marketing world, she challenges headlines with each step. With her recent collaborations with a tumbler brand going big and her move away from Gentle Monster after years of ties, many rumors have been floating around. Moreover, her latest exit from Hera, which then brought in Stray Kids’ Felix, has raised suspicions of something personal brewing.

Now, it seems that she may as well reveal her own makeup line following her drop from the high-quality and contemporary Seoul-based brand. It should not come as a surprise to anyone, as fans have long been demanding she do something of her own. Insiders have long speculated, especially since 2024, that the singer and actress may as well start her own cosmetics line sometime soon. Her appearances at countless fashion shows, including the latest one for Chanel, have once again solidified her presence in the style department.

With the rumors, fans have also shared that anything created by the Solo queen would get sold out instantly, and are expressing growing interest in the possibility. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing up for a mini-album release, eyeing a November drop.

