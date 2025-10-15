Choi Woo Shik hijacks BTS’ V’s phone for selfie, latter shares sweet date moment with Wooga Squad

The Wooga Squad is going strong as ever! On October 15, BTS member V’s social media account was updated with unexpected snaps that showed that their friendship group is all about giggles. Choi Woo Shik could be seen in a rather blurry and haphazard selfie with hints of Park Hyung Sik in the background. Another photo showed the original owner of the account, Mr. Kim Taehyung, tagging all of his Wooga Squad friends, including Park Seo Joon and Peakboy.

BTS’ V loses his phone to Choi Woo Shik, enjoys days of rest with friends

Wooga Squad has reunited and is back to shenanigans. Would You Marry Me? actor Choi Woo Shik seems to have taken control of the team’s youngest, BTS member V’s Instagram handle. A cheeky selfie was shared on his account starring the actor, followed by a matching padded jacket moment with the full group comprising Choi Woo Shik, Kim Taehyung, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy.

The group seems to be hanging out all together these days. Recently, V shared a clip of him running beside the Han River on the set course, and it appeared that they had done this before. Park Hyung Sik even dropped a hilarious comment on Park Seo Joon’s latest post, teasing his upcoming K-drama, Surely Tomorrow.

The friendship squad has been there for each other and even went on a travel show together called In the Soop: Friendcation, where, despite their busy schedules, they found the time to shoot for a few days and slow down their lives. They've worked together on song gigs and sung for each other's shows. The group even sent off and welcomed back BTS’ V from his military enlistment in true Wooga Squad style, with memes and lots of love! We’re only waiting for another project where all five of them could be together.

