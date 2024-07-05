Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Soon-to-be-married couple poses for paparazzi, bride-to-be says 'khaana khaake jaana'

The fun night has begun as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to enjoy their sangeet ceremony today July 5, 2024. The soon-to-be-married couple made a stunning entry for the night.

After their entry, Anant and Radhika also posed for pictures together. A video of their interaction with paparazzi has caught our attention on Instagram.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant flash their smiles in the photo session

In a video posted by an Instagram page, The Ambani Wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be seen arriving together as they walk hand in hand. Radhika waves at the paparazzi and says, Hi!

Anant and Radhika happily pose for pictures as they stand close to each other. The couple thanks the media for clicking their photos. In a moment, the bride-to-be can be heard saying, "Thank you everybody. sab khaana khake jaana (Eat the feast before you go)."

The groom-to-be also thanks the paparazzi and says, "Sab log khaana-peena khake jaana (Everyone, eat the food before you leave)."

Watch the video here:

Here's what netizens are saying about their sweet interaction with paparazzi

Many reacted to the video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant showering love on the couple. One Instagram user wrote, "Anant and Radhika, setting the bar high!"

"So happy to see them at the sangeet," another commented. "Anant and Radhika, glowing with love!" reads a comment.

"Very humble," an Instagram user wrote. "What a superb moment for this lovely couple," a fan wrote.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's outfits for Sangeet

For the sangeet ceremony, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant opted for traditional attires designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Anant wore a bandhgala black sherwani with heavy golden embroidery and twinned it with trousers. The sherwani was embroidered with real gold zari and kasab work and was embellished with sequins. He also sported a half-hair bun for the look.

Radhika looked oh-so-gorgeous in her champagne pink and pastel green lehenga. She paired it with an off-shoulder blouse. Reportedly, her outfit was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The couple will tie the knot on July 12.

