Ajay Devgn Hints At Tabu’s Comeback In De De Pyaar De 3 After Her Absence From The Sequel

The much-awaited trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 was launched at a grand event on Tuesday, October 14, with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor in attendance. The sequel to the 2019 hit romantic comedy has already sparked excitement among fans. However, one question has been trending ever since the trailer dropped, where is Tabu?

Tabu, who played Ajay Devgn’s ex-wife Manju in De De Pyaar De, was one of the highlights of the first film. Her absence in the sequel has left fans curious about whether she will return to the franchise. When asked about her missing presence, co-producer Luv Ranjan hinted that Tabu might make a comeback in a possible third instalment.

“Hopefully, a third part will happen. In the first part, we went to the man’s house. Now, we’ve gone to the girl’s house. If everything goes well, then we’ll also make both families meet,” Ranjan said during the event, as per NDTV.

Ajay Devgn, known for his sharp humour, added, “Like Luv said, if everything works out very well, then when both the families meet, she’ll be a part of it.” His response left fans hopeful that Tabu could return in De De Pyaar De 3.

Here's the trailer for De De Pyaar De 2:

What’s new in De De Pyaar De 2

While Tabu is missing this time, De De Pyaar De 2 brings fresh faces and new dynamics. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Aashish and Ayesha, continuing their age-gap romance. R. Madhavan joins the cast as Ayesha’s father, who becomes a new challenge for Aashish when he realises his daughter’s boyfriend is almost his age.

The sequel also features Jaaved Jaaferi, who returns as Aashish’s best friend, and Ishita Dutta, known for her role in Devgn’s Drishyam series. Meezaan Jafri plays a character introduced by Ayesha’s family to win her over and create tension in the relationship.

Unlike the first film directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De 2 is helmed by Anshul Sharma. Addressing the change, Ajay clarified, “Anshul was involved throughout the making of Part One as well.” Luv Ranjan added, “He was the creative producer on Part One. Akiv wanted to do an action drama this time and didn’t want to repeat the same job.”

With its mix of comedy, romance, and family drama, De De Pyaar De 2 promises to continue the charm of the original while adding new twists. The film, produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar under Luv Films and T-Series, is set to release in theatres on November 14, 2025.

