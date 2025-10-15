Hrithik Roshan poses with GF Saba Azad, Shriya Saran locks lips with husband at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Popular Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani organised a grand Diwali party today in Mumbai. Several film celebrities made the occasion even more special with their presence. Hrithik Roshan graced the event with his girlfriend Saba Azad. He wore a sleek, all-black satin shirt over a pair of matching trousers. His girlfriend, Saba Azad, on the other hand, donned a heavy embroidered gold-beige sharara set. The couple looked elegant as they posed together.

Shriya Saran, best known for her role in Drishyam, made the day memorable by locking lips with her husband on camera. The actress opted for a golden saree while her husband wore the traditional Indian outfit- kurta pajama.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and his rumored girlfriend, Palak Tiwari, also attended the event. The Nadaniyaan actor wore a dark sequined Indo-Western ensemble with a deep V-neck. He paired it with matching pajamas. Palak, on the other hand, attended the event in a vibrant lehenga choli. She looked elegant and graceful in her ethnic ensemble.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda also attended the bash, exuding couple goals while posing together and waving at the camera. Pulkit donned an Indo-Western outfit while Kriti opted for an off-white saree with a designer deep-neck blouse.

Jacqueline Fernandez looked effortlessly charming in her traditional Indian red saree ensemble. She carried a designer handbag to complement her overall look. Sonakshi Sinha also attended with her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Other celebrities who added glam to the star-studded night were- David Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, Anushka Ranjan, Anand Pandit, Ramesh Sippy, Amyra Dastur, Mandira Bedi, Goldie Bahl, Pavel Gulati, Taha Shah, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rasika Duggal, Elnaaz Nourozi, Girish Kumar, Parag Desai, Pragya Jaiswal, Angad Bedi, Mihir Ahuja, Nikita Dutta, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to make his musical comeback, set to record a brand new single after wrapping Battle of Galwan