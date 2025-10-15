Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati passes away at 87, Akshay Kumar and Vindu Dara Singh pay tribute

Veteran Indian actress and acclaimed dancer Madhumati took her last breath today, October 15, 2025. She was 87. She was known for her immense contributions to cinema and was often compared to legendary performers of the golden era, including Helen.

Soon after her passing, several actors and film personalities offered their condolences. Akshay Kumar, Vindu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, and Jaspinder Narula were among the first ones to pay tribute.

Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with the veteran artist on his social media handle and wrote, “My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti (folded hand emoji).” Punjabi and Hindi film actor Vindu Dara Singh also took to X and wrote, “Rest in peace, our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led, filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend.”

For the unversed, Madhumati was born in Maharashtra in 1938. She started her career as a dancer in 1957. Coming from a Parsi family, her birth name was Hutoxi Reporter. She was trained in several dance forms, including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali. Madhumati is best known for her work in films like Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, and Mujhe Jeene Do.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat actor and Nikitin Dheer’s father Pankaj Dheer passes away at 68