Manchu Lakshmi’s Daksha OTT Release: When and where to watch the crime thriller film online

After its theatrical release last month, Manchu Lakshmi’s latest crime thriller, Daksha, is now ready to make its digital debut. The movie, directed by Vamsi Krishna Malla, hit theaters on September 19, 2025, and will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT release date for Daksha is officially locked for October 17, 2025 (Friday).

Daksha to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 17

Manchu Lakshmi announced the news of Daksha’s OTT release through her official social media handle. She also unveiled a new poster to mark the film’s digital debut, coinciding with the Diwali season. “Happy Diwali to all of us,” she shared in her post. The film, which didn’t perform as expected at the box office, is now aiming to find its audience online through Amazon Prime Video.

Daksha was jointly produced by Srilakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment, with Mohan Babu making a special appearance. The cast also includes Samuthirakani, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Viswanth Duddumpudi, and Malayalam actor Sidhique in pivotal roles.

Here’s what Daksha is about

In the film, Manchu Lakshmi plays CI Daksha, a strong and determined police officer who investigates a suspicious death in a container yard in Hyderabad. The case takes a dark turn when another murder occurs, that of a representative from an American pharma company. With similar clues in both incidents, Daksha suspects a larger criminal network.

As the story unfolds, journalist Suresh (Gemini Suresh) follows Daksha to make a documentary on her, only to uncover shocking truths. However, Daksha is removed from the case midway, and Vikram (Viswanth Duddumpudi) from the forensic department takes over the investigation. The movie unravels how Daksha and psychiatrist Vishwamitra contribute to uncovering the real culprits behind the murders.

Fans who missed the theatrical release can stream Daksha on Amazon Prime Video starting October 17, 2025. The release comes as a Diwali treat for viewers who enjoy crime thrillers with suspense and investigative drama.

With its strong lead performance by Manchu Lakshmi and a gripping police procedural plot, Daksha is expected to attract crime thriller fans on OTT.

ALSO READ: Shakthi Thirumagan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijay Antony’s political action thriller online