Watch: Salman Khan and Bipasha Basu reunite; Suhana Khan and Agastya caught in cute moment

Superstar Salman Khan once again turned heads as he graced the runway for designer and long-time friend Vikram Phadnis. The event, themed Vintage India, celebrated Vikram’s 35 successful years in the fashion industry and brought together several Bollywood stars. Salman looked dapper as always, drawing applause from the audience for his charm and presence.

Sushmita Sen complemented Salman beautifully in a shimmery black saree. Fans couldn’t stop sharing clips of their interaction, calling it a nostalgic treat. Another memorable moment was captured backstage when Salman shared a light-hearted exchange with Bipasha Basu. Both stars were even seen holding hands and sharing laughter while chatting. The brief throwback-style moment between the stars reminded fans of their camaraderie over the years and quickly went viral on social media.

The celebration was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, and Natasa Stankovic. Bollywood wives were also in attendance, adding glamour and grace to the 35-year celebration of designer Vikram Phadnis.

Here’s Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s candid moment

The star-studded evening also gave fans a glimpse of younger celebrities. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted sharing a cute candid moment in the audience. In a clip that caught attention online, Agastya leaned close and whispered something to Suhana while covering his mouth. Fans have been quick to comment on their chemistry, making the moment one of the highlights of the evening.

Salman Khan’s schedule remains packed. He recently announced Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Doha on November 14, 2025. The tour will feature performances alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prabhu Deva. Alongside live performances, Salman continues to shoot for his upcoming action film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He is also busy hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19.

