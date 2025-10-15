Salman Khan to make his musical comeback, set to record a brand new single after wrapping Battle of Galwan

Megastar Salman Khan recently turned showstopper for Vikram Phadnis as the designer marked 35 years in the industry. He made head turns as a showstopper in a black sherwani. And now, there is another exciting update for all the Salman Khan fans.

As per a report in Mid Day, Salman Khan will return to recording studios to bring his another musical track, soon after wrapping the shoot of Battle of Galwan. It will be his first single since Jee Rahe The Hum of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be a standalone single. Producer Anshul Garg confirmed the development and told the publication, “We have been in talks to record a single for some time, but right now Salman bhai is busy with many projects. He has loved a couple of songs, which I have composed. When he chooses the song and is ready to record it, he will call me.”

Previously, the Sikandar actor has sung several songs that struck the right chords with the audience. From Chandi Ki Daal Par to Hangover and Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman has always surprised the audience with his signature voice and singing skills. Salman is very fond of singing, and that's more than a hobby for him. The actor had dropped a couple of singles on his YouTube channel during the lockdown period to keep the fans engaged and entertained.

About Battle of Galwan's music

Talking about his upcoming venture, Battle of Galwan, the actor has started the second schedule in Mumbai this week. Reportedly, the entire shoot will be wrapped by November 2025. Battle of Galwan will mark the reunion of Tere Naam's trio- Salman Khan, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Khan also confirmed an Arijit Singh song in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial. The movie targets a 2026 release.

